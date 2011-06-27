Used 2016 BMW Z4 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Z4 Zips!!!!
As someone who has owned many BMW's I was curious as to how this stacked up vs. my 428I. I thoroughly enjoyed the car and wish I had purchased it vs. the 428!It rides and handles better and is a much more fun car vs. the 428.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Roadster Love
This is a pure driving machine. I have loved roadsters my entire life. I love to drive and feel the road beneath me. This car is amazing and I will have it until they take the keys away!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Simply fun at every turn!
After every drive I tell my wife, "I really enjoy that car". It is a roadster, not a luxury sedan. It's firm, but compliant for a roadster, even in sports and sports+ modes it's not terribly rough... for a true roadster. Having said that, it's very *easy* to drive, but when you get on it, damn, it becomes an entirely different beast. I love the hard top - both the functionality and styling are incredible. With the top down, let even more good times roll! I highly recommend the sdrive 35i as the torque, overall performance, and the wheel-tire combo is much more suitable for this type of car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Love my Z4is!
Be prepared for people to have opinions about this car! Some neighborhood wives will disapprove silently, some neighbors will love it. But I have also been stopped to ask "How do you like it? I've thought about getting one too!" It will turn heads. But, regardless, I love the feeling I get driving this car!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Moving Up....
I purchased a new 2003 Z-4 , 2.5i Christmas of 2002 and owned it for 15 years. Also purchased a removable hard top for winter driving that gave the old gal a special look. Always garaged and never put to bed dirty. It was a love affair with a car. That is until two months ago when I moved up to a 2011 Z-4 sDrive35i. one owner with low mileage. The advantages of the retractable hardtop, blue tooth electronics, navigation system, automatic transmission, more trunk space and kick ass power was too much to pass up. The car actually looks as good top up as top down. While first love is forever a new love affair is developing.....married and still on the honeymoon.....ummmmm
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
