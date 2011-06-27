Used 2016 BMW Z4 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Z4 Zips!!!! Tom Wahl , 10/13/2016 sDrive35i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful As someone who has owned many BMW's I was curious as to how this stacked up vs. my 428I. I thoroughly enjoyed the car and wish I had purchased it vs. the 428!It rides and handles better and is a much more fun car vs. the 428. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Roadster Love Martha Brown , 04/10/2017 sDrive35i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This is a pure driving machine. I have loved roadsters my entire life. I love to drive and feel the road beneath me. This car is amazing and I will have it until they take the keys away!

Simply fun at every turn! Jeff DG , 04/13/2017 sDrive35i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) 9 of 10 people found this review helpful After every drive I tell my wife, "I really enjoy that car". It is a roadster, not a luxury sedan. It's firm, but compliant for a roadster, even in sports and sports+ modes it's not terribly rough... for a true roadster. Having said that, it's very *easy* to drive, but when you get on it, damn, it becomes an entirely different beast. I love the hard top - both the functionality and styling are incredible. With the top down, let even more good times roll! I highly recommend the sdrive 35i as the torque, overall performance, and the wheel-tire combo is much more suitable for this type of car.

Love my Z4is! PSUZ4 , 05/29/2017 sDrive35is 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Be prepared for people to have opinions about this car! Some neighborhood wives will disapprove silently, some neighbors will love it. But I have also been stopped to ask "How do you like it? I've thought about getting one too!" It will turn heads. But, regardless, I love the feeling I get driving this car!