Used 2007 BMW Z4 M Convertible Consumer Reviews

Upgrading from Z4 to M roadster Dennis Cunningham , 11/03/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Purchased a new Z4 3.0 in 2005. Really liked it but really wanted more power through the shifts. Found a 2007 M roadster at a dealer with only 9000 miles on the clock. Dealer let me have a 50 mile test drive through the hills and twisties... OMG! That's the way to sell a car! This is the car I have been looking for! Power, handling, looks, all there in spades. Here is a surprise! Just drove it to Idaho up lonely hwy. 93 through Nevada. Round trip of 1600 miles and ran steady 75 to 90 mph. Averaged 25 miles per gallon. Didn't buy it for fuel economy, but was not expecting this! One diss... Why does the nav pop up every time you change the radio station?

Is it possible to have more fun? Rippem , 12/31/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I can not speak highly enough about this car. Although it is still in the break-in period the performance is amazing. Handling is brilliant as well. This car loves to be driven hard. I really find the sport mode amusing, the level of throttle response and immediacy to respond to acceleration is similar to a Dinan chipped car. The car can also be driven easy especially below the 3500 RPM mark. The looks may not be to everyones taste but I like it.

The best roadster out there Chrisloef , 08/29/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I sought out to purchase a roadster style car this June and must have tested everything under the sun. I wanted to stay $60k and under which actually didn't leave me with many comparable options. My favorite cars ended up being the Corvette, M Roadster, and 350Z Roadster. Once you sit in an M roadster, you will notice the marked difference in quality. The M has it all, style, quality, and great feel.