Used 2000 BMW Z3 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Update of 2002 Review

GaryA, 06/17/2010
30 of 30 people found this review helpful

I wrote an earlier review of the Z3 and mistyped V6 when I knew the 2.5 L engine in the 2.3 model is an inline 6. Anyway, have now put on around 80k miles and this car still drives like new. Just as tight, no rattles or body noises. Great car.



Best car I have ever owned

Darrel Dore, 02/01/2009
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

In my driving life I have owned a Karmann Ghia, Triumph Spitfire, Miata & Porsche 911T, just to name the top ones. Before buying this 7yr old Z3 with only 29k miles by the prior 2 owners, I loved the Porsche the best. Now after driving the Z3 from SC to NM, then up to Portland, down the curvy coast hwy (it really loves curves!) to San Francisco and finally back to SC, I am completely pleased with the handling, comfort, performance (133 mph in the desert!) and reliability. For the maintenance, you really need to find an independent BMW mechanic to keep the oil change costs down (the dealers are a little expensive). Replace the radiator before 100k, the plastic tanks split!



Quite a ride. Worth the coin.

stevie63, 11/27/2014
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

Bought the car after servicing it for a client for ten yrs. What a great,great car. Reliable,fun,light, well made. I did pop for a Shark Injector plug in performance module. It was WELL worth the money. The M52TU benefited well from the upgrades. In short,fun and rewarding to drive and own.



My Roadster

Splitatom59, 03/07/2002
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

Only really drive it during nice weather. Excellent acceleration and braking. Some cheap parts in the interior but all cars seem to do that nowadays. Sitting position is comfortable but hard getting in and out for 6-footers +. Fabrication and mechanics on this car are primo as is the BWM customer satisfaction program. Gas milage has been consistently 24 mi+. This a fun car and not really meant for day-to-day tasks. Enjoy!!



TURNING 10!

Jan Ellen, 10/13/2009
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

This was my first BRAND NEW Sports Car. She had only 3 miles on her when I drove it out of the dealership. It will be nearly 10 years together now and soon we will part ways! My only favorite times driving this car was on the weekends with the top down! Only because I had more room in the cock pit! It took about FIVE years and thousands of dollars for me to break in this car and keep out of the service department. Two AC compressors, CAMS, Radiator and more.


