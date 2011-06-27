Used 2000 BMW Z3 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Update of 2002 Review
I wrote an earlier review of the Z3 and mistyped V6 when I knew the 2.5 L engine in the 2.3 model is an inline 6. Anyway, have now put on around 80k miles and this car still drives like new. Just as tight, no rattles or body noises. Great car.
Best car I have ever owned
In my driving life I have owned a Karmann Ghia, Triumph Spitfire, Miata & Porsche 911T, just to name the top ones. Before buying this 7yr old Z3 with only 29k miles by the prior 2 owners, I loved the Porsche the best. Now after driving the Z3 from SC to NM, then up to Portland, down the curvy coast hwy (it really loves curves!) to San Francisco and finally back to SC, I am completely pleased with the handling, comfort, performance (133 mph in the desert!) and reliability. For the maintenance, you really need to find an independent BMW mechanic to keep the oil change costs down (the dealers are a little expensive). Replace the radiator before 100k, the plastic tanks split!
Quite a ride. Worth the coin.
Bought the car after servicing it for a client for ten yrs. What a great,great car. Reliable,fun,light, well made. I did pop for a Shark Injector plug in performance module. It was WELL worth the money. The M52TU benefited well from the upgrades. In short,fun and rewarding to drive and own.
My Roadster
Only really drive it during nice weather. Excellent acceleration and braking. Some cheap parts in the interior but all cars seem to do that nowadays. Sitting position is comfortable but hard getting in and out for 6-footers +. Fabrication and mechanics on this car are primo as is the BWM customer satisfaction program. Gas milage has been consistently 24 mi+. This a fun car and not really meant for day-to-day tasks. Enjoy!!
TURNING 10!
This was my first BRAND NEW Sports Car. She had only 3 miles on her when I drove it out of the dealership. It will be nearly 10 years together now and soon we will part ways! My only favorite times driving this car was on the weekends with the top down! Only because I had more room in the cock pit! It took about FIVE years and thousands of dollars for me to break in this car and keep out of the service department. Two AC compressors, CAMS, Radiator and more.
Sponsored cars related to the Z3
Related Used 2000 BMW Z3 Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner