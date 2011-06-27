  1. Home
2022 BMW X7 Specs & Features

More about the 2022 X7
Overview
Starting MSRP
$74,900
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG21
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416.1/525.6 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Horsepower335 hp @ 5500 rpm
Torque332 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Turning circle42.8 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Parking Assistance Package +$800
Cold Weather Package +$1,100
Luxury Seating Package +$1,600
Premium Package +$1,900
Driving Assistance Professional Package +$1,700
M Sport Package +$4,350
Executive Package +$3,200
In-Car Entertainment
10 total speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
205 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Second Row Captain's Chairs +$850
5-Zone Automatic Climate Control +$800
Anthracite Alcantara Headliner +$1,000
Leather Dashboard +$850
Glass Controls +$650
Multi-Contour Seats +$750
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
12 -way power driver seatyes
12 -way power passenger seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.9 in.
Front leg room39.8 in.
Front shoulder room60.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
22" Multi-Spoke Bi-Color Ferric Grey Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires +$1,300
Aluminum Running Boards +$400
Trailer Hitch +$550
Extended Shadowline Trim +$300
Space-Saver Spare +$150
Shadowline Exterior Trimyes
22" Y-Spoke Bi-Color Orbit Grey Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires +$1,300
21" Y-Spoke Black Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tiresyes
22" V-Spoke Bi-Color Black Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires +$1,300
21" Double-Spoke Bi-Color Orbit Grey Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tiresyes
22" V-Spoke Bi-Color Orbit Grey Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires +$1,300
21" Y-Spoke Bi-Color Ferric Grey Wheels w/All-Season Non Run-Flat Tiresyes
Dimensions
Angle of approach23.1 degrees
Angle of departure20.5 degrees
Curb weight5397 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height71.1 in.
Length203.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity90.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1254 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors87.3 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors78.7 in.
Wheel base122.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alpine White
  • Manhattan Green Metallic
  • Tanzanite Blue II Metallic
  • Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Arctic Grey Metallic
  • (Ind) Dravit Grey Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Ametrin Metallic
  • Phytonic Blue Metallic
  • Sparkling Brown Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Coffee Vernasca, leather
  • Canberra Beige Vernasca, leather
  • Black Vernasca, leather
  • Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Cognac Vernasca, leather
  • Ivory White/Night Blue Full Merino, premium leather
  • Ivory White Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Coffee Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Tartufo Extended Merino, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
21 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
285/45R21 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
