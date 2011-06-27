2019 BMW X7 SUV Consumer Reviews

BMW X7 Brand New Lemon!! Disgruntled Customer , 01/28/2020 xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I purchased a brand new x7 501i, and I’ve had nothing but problems since day one. It was over 100k and brand new, but I had to take it in twice for a bad alternator. I then had to bring it in for a recall for the rear view camera. I now have to bring it in for a fourth time due to issues with the chassis. This is beyond ridiculous for a brand new car from any manufacturer and especially embarrassing for such a reputable brand as BMW. This car sucks. Report Abuse

Great ride, technology lacking, in shop alot Bummed X7 owner , 12/10/2019 xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I have a 2019 X7 fully loaded. I love that the car is quiet and handles great. It basically drives itself, when their are no errors. I have had it for 3 months and it has been to the shop 3 times for technology/safety features not working. Currently it has a camera malfunction error and needs to go back for a 4th time. For the price of the vehicle, it seems unacceptable to be in the shop so much in so little time. I really have concerns about short term, never mind any long term reliability. Three stars if for the powerful, quiet engine and smooth ride. If there was a separate reliability and technology field it would be one star. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

X7 a Masterpiece Baskin , 06/08/2019 xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful My feedback is based on comparing my 2019 X7 to previously and currently owned cars: 2017 LC200, 2018 RX350, 2011 Toyota Alphard, 2011 Range Rover Sport. I currently purchased a 4.0 X7 and I have no words to express how beautiful, comfortable and responsive the car is. The technology is so advanced that I needed to attend the BMW encore class to fully enjoy all the features and functions. The ride is exceptional, very comfortable and the engine is very responsive. I thought that the Rx350, RRS and Toyota Alphard were comfortable but it pales in comparison with the X7. The suspension control of the X7 really makes a difference. If compared the the LC200, of course the off road capability of the LC200 is way better but if compared to driving on a freeway and surface road - the X7 proves to be the better choice and Im sure an owner of a X7 wouldn't be taking the car off roading a lot. Fuel consumption is fare for its body and engine size. Driving it on the freeway is comparable to the driving comfort of the RX350 and RRS. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value

Not reliable SMN , 02/10/2020 xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful All it does is malfunction and errors The worst 360 camera at night you can see from the side camera Rain roof sensors always error even after changed the sensor and reprogrammed it still error ( they changed it twice and four times programmed) The speaker has a noise when play music they reprogrammed it 3 times and still [non-permissible content removed] The steering wheel always drift to right side when releasing your hand from it I had the car for 6 months and I send it to the dealership 11 times (each time take over than a week ) and still has the same problem Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value