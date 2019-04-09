2019 BMW X7 SUV
What’s new
- The X7 is an all-new BMW model
- Bigger and roomier than the X5
- Standard three-row seating
Pros & Cons
- Strong engine performance
- Smooth ride quality
- Impeccable interior
- Automated driving systems are superb
- Expensive for the class
- Confusing climate controls
- Some systems don't behave as you'd expect
Which X7 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.9 / 10
In recent years, BMW has been expanding its roster with supplemental niche models, such as four-door "coupes" based on traditional two-door coupe models (the 6 Series Gran Coupe, for example) and coupe-style SUVs (the X3-based X4). The all-new 2019 BMW X7, however, is about as traditional a product launch as you'll get: a large luxury SUV.
The three-row X7 is the largest SUV from BMW yet and, as the name suggests, is as representative of flagship status as the 7 Series sedan is. You get similarly high levels of refinement, performance and comfort, along with the ability to seat up to seven passengers. The X7 benefits from a lengthy list of available features, too. But they will cost you. Compared to popular luxury three-row SUVs, the BMW is pricey in terms of base price as well as options.
In general, you'll be able to get an Audi Q7, a Mercedes-Benz GLS or a Volvo XC90 for less, which are all fine SUVs in their own right. Then again, the X7 benefits from a fresher design and the latest technology features. It's impressive enough that you could view the X7 as a less expensive alternative to premium luxury SUVs from Bentley and Land Rover. On the whole, the X7 strikes an optimal balance of luxury, performance and refinement that should please shoppers, drivers and passengers alike.
Notably, we picked the 2019 BMW X7 as one of Edmunds' Best 3-Row SUVs for 2020, and also selected 2019 BMW X7 M50i as one of Edmunds' Fastest SUVs for 2019.
2019 BMW X7 models
The 2019 BMW X7 is a seven-passenger, three-row SUV that is available in two trim levels: xDrive40i and xDrive50i. The xDrive40i is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six cylinder (335 horsepower, 330 lb-ft of torque). It's paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. The xDrive50i upgrades to a 4.4-liter turbocharged V8 (456 hp, 479 lb-ft).
Standard xDrive40i features include 21-inch wheels, an air suspension, adaptive LED headlights, automatic high beams, heated power-folding mirrors, automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors, a powered dual-section tailgate, a panoramic sunroof, a pre-wired trailer hitch receiver (5,400-pound limit), a self-leveling air-ride suspension, selectable drive modes, and keyless entry and ignition.
Inside, you also get four-zone automatic climate control, emergency telematics, remote vehicle monitoring and control via a smartphone app, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, simulated leather upholstery (SensaTec), heated and power-adjustable front seats, 40/20/40-split folding second-row seats, and 50/50-split folding third-row seats.
Standard technology features for the X7 include a digital gauge cluster display, a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay (subscription-based), two USB ports, a wireless charging pad, and a 10-speaker sound system. Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, a blind-spot monitor and lane departure warning are also included.
Optionally, you can add the Driving Assistance Professional package (adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, lane change assist, automatic evasive steering, front cross-traffic alert and a low-level automated driving system) and the Parking Assistance package (a surround-view camera system and an automated parking system).
The xDrive50i trim includes all of the above and adds leather upholstery, multicontour front seats, a surround-view camera, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound system.
Most of the X7's options are bundled in packages. The major ones you'll want to consider are the Premium package (soft-close doors, remote ignition, power rear window shades, a head-up display, heated and cooled cupholders, gesture control and, for the xDrive40i, the Harman Kardon surround-sound system); the Cold Weather package (five-zone climate control, heated rear seats, heated front armrests and a heated steering wheel); and the Luxury Seating package (ventilated multicontour front seats with massage functions).
Notable stand-alone add-ons include 22-inch wheels, running boards, an upgraded trailer hitch (7,500-pound limit), a display key, additional leather interior coverings, second-row captain's chairs, a 20-speaker Bowers & Wilkins surround-sound system, and a dual-screen rear entertainment system. The Executive package (adaptive LED laser headlights, a panoramic sunroof with LED lighting, and a glass gear selector and buttons) is exclusive to the xDrive50i.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.9 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|8.0
Driving8.0
A powerful turbocharged V8 endows the X7 with simply delightful acceleration, so passing and on-ramps aren't a problem. Alas, that small delay between the time you touch the gas pedal and when you start moving can make low-speed driving annoying. A light and predictable brake pedal cleverly masks the size and weight of this SUV.
The steering usually does the same, but variable assistance and feedback can make the experience inconsistent regardless of setting. It's quite a feat that the X7 can maintain freeway speeds up a twisty two-lane road, though your family may ask why you need to be going so fast. It's difficult to justify the merits of "great handling" in a three-row luxury SUV of this size.
Comfort7.5
An available road-scanning system adjusts the suspension based on what it sees. While the system is effective at keeping the ride smooth over bigger bumps, it struggles on relatively smooth or undulating roads and makes the X7 ride too soft.
The wide seatbacks accommodate larger-size people, but narrower folks will miss the side bolstering, especially if they want to drive fast. The cabin masks all unpleasant exterior noises.
We're less fond of the climate control system. Even when you select the auto setting, you often need to make additional adjustments to the fan intensity and temperature of the dash panel vents. What's the point of auto? You have to continually fiddle with the controls to maintain comfort.
Interior8.0
Ample adjustment options ensure you can find the right seating position, while the large windows, mirrors and an extensive camera array provide a commanding outward view. There's plenty of space for the family, though the interior measurements don't match up to some competitors. The sole exception is third-row shoulder room, which is remarkably tight even by third-row standards.
Operating the controls is a mixed bag. Most buttons are easy to find. Gesture controls are an easily ignorable gimmick, but other parts are baffling. For example, sometimes the stereo turns off when you open the door to exit. Other times it waits until you've exited and locked the door.
Utility7.5
Though not as spacious as some oversize luxury SUVs, the X7 has plenty of room and smart cargo storage options. The bisected hatch provides an always useful tailgate. And we like the deep storage space underneath the third row where a spare tire would typically reside. While the door pockets are large, interior storage options are merely adequate.
Power-adjusting and -folding second and third rows are slow but easy to operate. They also provide neat features such as max cargo and passenger buttons that arrange the seats accordingly. When equipped with the optional tow hook, the X7 can tow 7,500 pounds, which is about average among three-row SUVs of this size.
Technology8.0
The large and crisp displays are easy to read and react quickly to commands, be they by hand or by voice. But the complexity of the underlying systems and somewhat convoluted menu layout mean there's a steep learning curve. Wireless Apple CarPlay is included for one year. Afterward you have to pay to keep it. No other car brand requires this kind of subscription service from its customers, and most competitors offer CarPlay standard along with Android Auto.
This score would be lower if not for BMW's advanced cruise control. In the right circumstances, such as stop-and-go traffic, the X7 controls speed and steering without driver input, only asking that you keep your eyes on the road (verified with a driver-facing camera).
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 BMW X7.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I purchased a brand new x7 501i, and I’ve had nothing but problems since day one. It was over 100k and brand new, but I had to take it in twice for a bad alternator. I then had to bring it in for a recall for the rear view camera. I now have to bring it in for a fourth time due to issues with the chassis. This is beyond ridiculous for a brand new car from any manufacturer and especially embarrassing for such a reputable brand as BMW. This car sucks.
I have a 2019 X7 fully loaded. I love that the car is quiet and handles great. It basically drives itself, when their are no errors. I have had it for 3 months and it has been to the shop 3 times for technology/safety features not working. Currently it has a camera malfunction error and needs to go back for a 4th time. For the price of the vehicle, it seems unacceptable to be in the shop so much in so little time. I really have concerns about short term, never mind any long term reliability. Three stars if for the powerful, quiet engine and smooth ride. If there was a separate reliability and technology field it would be one star.
My feedback is based on comparing my 2019 X7 to previously and currently owned cars: 2017 LC200, 2018 RX350, 2011 Toyota Alphard, 2011 Range Rover Sport. I currently purchased a 4.0 X7 and I have no words to express how beautiful, comfortable and responsive the car is. The technology is so advanced that I needed to attend the BMW encore class to fully enjoy all the features and functions. The ride is exceptional, very comfortable and the engine is very responsive. I thought that the Rx350, RRS and Toyota Alphard were comfortable but it pales in comparison with the X7. The suspension control of the X7 really makes a difference. If compared the the LC200, of course the off road capability of the LC200 is way better but if compared to driving on a freeway and surface road - the X7 proves to be the better choice and Im sure an owner of a X7 wouldn’t be taking the car off roading a lot. Fuel consumption is fare for its body and engine size. Driving it on the freeway is comparable to the driving comfort of the RX350 and RRS.
All it does is malfunction and errors The worst 360 camera at night you can see from the side camera Rain roof sensors always error even after changed the sensor and reprogrammed it still error ( they changed it twice and four times programmed) The speaker has a noise when play music they reprogrammed it 3 times and still [non-permissible content removed] The steering wheel always drift to right side when releasing your hand from it I had the car for 6 months and I send it to the dealership 11 times (each time take over than a week ) and still has the same problem
2019 BMW X7 videos2019 BMW X7 First Drive
2019 BMW X7 First Drive
MARK TAKAHASHI: I'm driving through the American Southwest in the biggest, newest thing from BMW. And by big, it really is-- it's the all new 2019 X7. Do me a favor-- hit Subscribe below. We have a lot more reviews coming your way.The X7 is the latest and the biggest SUV from BMW. It's about nine inches longer than the X5, and come standard with three rows of seats. You can get it as either as six or seven passenger. The seven passenger is an option. Gives you a second row bench.Price prices start right around $75,000 for the xDrive40i that has a six cylinder-- that's turbo charged. Puts out 335 horsepower.You can upgrade to the xDrive50i, but that's going to set you back $94,000. Has a turbo charged V8 that puts out 456 horsepower. More importantly though, let's find out how it drives.[MUSIC PLAYING]All right. At the moment, I'm driving the X7 with the turbo charged V8 that has 456 horsepower. We're about to get on the highway, so let's floor it.It's got plenty of power. I actually have to back off now cause there's a truck there, but it gets up speed very confidently. The V8 sounds pretty decent too.We drove under a short bridge a while back and had the windows down. It's a good, burly V8 sound. I'm going to pass. It's effortless.[MUSIC PLAYING]On the road, you feel the height of the car. You also feel the weight. It feels substantial. The ride quality is super smooth, exactly what you'd expect from a big, luxury SUV.Does come with adaptive suspension as standard, so it all works together. The sport mode isn't actually all that sporty. You don't field too much of a difference from the shocks, but just enough. Odds are, if you're looking at a luxury SUV of this size, performance and handling isn't really that important.As far as the seats go, they're comfortable. They're a little flat, and they're definitely geared more towards comfort than sport seats that give you a lot more lateral support. You're going to slide around a little if you're taking some turns, but really well done for comfort.Multi-contoured seats also are standard on the xDrive50i, and optional on the turbo charged 6. And according to BMW, the difference is only half a second in 0 to 60 time.For most people, I think they're going to be just fine with the 6, and they're pretty much equal when it comes to feature content. There were some things that are standard on the eight cylinder that are optional on the 6, but in the end, you're really not going to miss out on too much.I'm not too crazy about the lane keep assist. I think it's a little too heavy handed. Literally, heavy handed. It took a lot of effort to keep it going straight. The effort in the wheel built up a lot, and it wasn't all that accurate either. Every now and then, I'd feel a little bit of a swerve when the system gets confused.In the end, after about 30 minutes of driving, I went to the menu and just turned it off. That's generally a bad sign because I like advanced safety features, but when they're not tuned well, it's just aggravating, and I end up not using them at all.Otherwise, the adaptive cruise control is really good. It doesn't give you this big punch of acceleration when a car moves out of your way, and it doesn't jam on the brakes when you come up on someone. It drives much like a normal human would.Visibility out the front is pretty good, not great. This roof pillar in the front, it's pretty thick, but it's actually not getting in the way too much, considering its thickness.One thing I did find a little odd, though, is the mirrors seem a little small to me. I'm not getting a whole lot of a big lateral view off to the left here. But at the same time, I'm getting just enough to know a car's coming up.The brakes feel good. They feel appropriate for a car of this size and this class. It's a soft pedal. It's easy to modulate, it's easy to come to a nice smooth limo stop. Really not a lot to report there, and the same goes for the transmission.Smooth shifts. Not a lot to say. It's not awkward at low speeds, and the gear shifts are nice and quick, especially when you want to go past someone.[MUSIC PLAYING]From the back, the X7 reminds me a lot of the 7 series sedan, in a good way. This chrome strip serves to break up some of the bulkiness of the design. And of course, there's a power lift gate. There's also this lower section here, which is great for tailgating.There's not a whole lot of cargo space behind the third row of seats, maybe enough for two carry on luggage pieces, and that's about it, if you load it to the top of the deck. However, all you have to do is hit a few buttons here, and it folds the third row flat. That opens you up to almost 49 cubic feet of cargo space.Fold down the second row, and that bumps up to over 90 cubic feet. Compared to other luxury SUV of this size, that's about average. You do also get a height adjustable load floor with this button right here. And, when you're all ready and done, hit one button and walk away.[MUSIC PLAYING]From the middle row of seats, I'm pretty impressed. These seats are just as comfortable at the front, but you get these nice little sueded pillows that feel really good. Just enough adjustments. There's no seat cushion rake angle adjustment, but it feels about right.I'm getting plenty of support, which means that the seats aren't mounted too low to the floor, which they'll typically do. Actually, they're raised, so I have a really good view out the front. It's got to be at least a few inches taller, ride height-wise than the front seats. And that tends to open it up, make it feel more spacious, rather than being kind of confined and not seeing what's up front.With this particular test car, we have sun shades and a massive panoramic sunroof, which is neat because it has almost a polka dot pattern in it. It's a little unusual, but I like it. It's just a little something different. Quad zone automatic climate control is standard, and we have it here. And you can get a fifth zone for the third row as well.I also have the rear entertainment system here. It's a nice big touchpad. It's almost the size of an iPad, and you have plenty of entertainment options. And you can also keep tabs of what the driver sees, navigation-wise.One thing I like is these armrests give you really nice place to set your elbows. And the middle ones, the inboard ones, are adjustable and ratcheting and slide forward and back. Takes a little while to finally get that adjustment you want, but it feels just about right.Materials quality back here is as nice as the front, which is pretty typical for a flagship luxury vehicle. On other vehicles, they might scrimp a little here and there and use more durable but not as attractive materials. That's not the case with the X7. Everything is as nice back here as it is up front.I do hear a little more road noise than I'd expect, but we are on some rather coarse asphalt. There were some moments where we were on some really smooth asphalt, and it was as quiet as a crypt. So that's kind of hit and miss.Accessing the third row takes a little bit of patience. You hit one button, and the second row slides rather slowly forward. But it is still rather elegant and, well, doesn't have all that clunkiness that you'd find in some others. It's really not too much of an awkward stoop to get to your seat. And it's just another button touch to get it to fold back.All right. Now I'm in the third row, the rearmost row of the X7. And the middle seat here is set for me, with just maybe an inch or two of knee room in front. As far space back here, well, obviously, third rows are always better suited to smaller passengers or children, but I do fit fairly well.My hair is brushing the headliner. I'm 5 foot 10. My knees aren't touching, but they are really close, and I don't have that much foot room.Also, the seat cushion is low, which is to be expected from the third row. So there's not a whole lot of support for adults back here. But in a pinch, I'd be totally fine.One thing that I'm finding weird though is I'm in this right seat, but the seat in front of me is just moved off a couple inches to the right. So in order to keep from bumping into the seat, I actually have to move my knees a little off to the right. That's a little awkward. Children probably wouldn't have to deal with that.What is good though, we are equipped with this fifth zone for climate control with some vents strategically placed. There is a USB-C charger here and on the other side, and there's two for the middle row as well.One thing that I'm finding notable back here is the sensation of space. I realize by touching and bumping into whatever is around me that it's not all that spacious. But, this extra sunroof here, this window here, it opens it up and it doesn't feel claustrophobic.After logging a bunch of miles on the X7, I came away relatively impressed. Really, the only thing that I'm not a fan of the steering. It's just a little bit too much effort, and that's especially true when you have some of the advanced safety features activated.It compares very favorably against the Audi Q7, as well as the Mercedes GLS. For more information on the X7, as well as its competition, head on over to Edmunds.com. To see more videos like this, hit Subscribe.[MUSIC PLAYING]
Edmunds editor Mark Takahashi got behind the wheel of the latest, biggest thing from Germany: the all-new 2019 BMW X7. In the course of this test drive, we found this burly three-row SUV has all the refinement, performance and features to take on challengers from Mercedes-Benz and Audi. Check out the rest of this review to see if this BMW is right for you.
Features & Specs
|xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$73,900
|MPG
|20 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5500 rpm
|xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD
4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$92,600
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|456 hp @ 5250 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite X7 safety features:
- Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation
- Warns if a frontal collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Alerts the driver if the vehicle begins to drift out of its marked lanes.
- Active Blind-Spot Detection
- Alerts you with in-mirror lights when a vehicle is in a blind spot, followed by steering wheel vibration if you attempt to change lanes.
BMW X7 vs. the competition
BMW X7 vs. Audi Q7
The Q7's starting price is a lot less than the X7's. Even in its top Prestige trim, the Q7 is less expensive than the xDrive40i. We give the Audi very high marks for overall performance and comfort. It's not quite as luxurious, refined or technologically advanced as the BMW, but it remains a strong choice in the class. Maximum and intermediate cargo capacity isn't as generous either, but it's far from limiting.
BMW X7 vs. Volvo XC90
The XC90 represents an intriguing alternative to the German luxury SUVs thanks to its unique Scandinavian design and focus on safety. The interior isn't as upscale as the BMW's, but we like the Volvo for its supremely comfortable and spacious seats. And like the Q7, the XC90 is priced considerably less than BMW's X7.
BMW X7 vs. Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class
Despite being the oldest in this class, the GLS remains a very good luxury SUV choice. It's very likely that we'll see a new redesign in the next year or so. The current 2019 model scores points with its adult-size third-row seats, strong acceleration and refined cabin. Unfortunately, its infotainment system is dated.
