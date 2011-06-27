  1. Home
2020 BMW X6 M50i Consumer Reviews

5.0
1 reviews
Fast & Furious (and Beautiful!)

FFinNYC, 04/10/2020
M50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

High quality finishes, incredible and intuitive interface, tight build, sports car handling with SUV ride height. 5L v8 turbo has power to spare and then some. Don’t even need Sport mode but wow! it’s fun when you turn it on.

