2020 BMW X6 M50i Consumer Reviews

FFinNYC , 04/10/2020 M50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

High quality finishes, incredible and intuitive interface, tight build, sports car handling with SUV ride height. 5L v8 turbo has power to spare and then some. Don’t even need Sport mode but wow! it’s fun when you turn it on.