2020 BMW X6 M50i
What’s new
- The X6 is redesigned for 2020
- Receives tech and engines updates from the redesigned X5
- Up to a half-second quicker than last year's model
- Launches the third X6 generation for 2020
Pros & Cons
- Strong acceleration from both engines
- Comfortable and quiet ride
- High-quality interior
- Sloping roofline cuts down on cargo space
- Rear visibility is less than ideal
- Limited rear headroom
2020 BMW X6 Review
The third-generation BMW X6 debuts for 2020 and follows the same basic formula as its two predecessors: Take the BMW X5 — an upright and traditional luxury SUV — and slice off a bit of the roof to create a fastback coupe-like profile. It's a successful, if controversial, formula and one of the most influential in automotive history. Since the original X6 debuted, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and more have released coupe variants of more staid SUVs to varying degrees of success.
Roofline aside, the new X6 mirrors the X5 in just about every way. You can pick from three models that are distinguished primarily by engine. The base trim is the X6 sDrive40i that comes with a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder (335 horsepower and 330 lb-ft of torque). It's mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. The next step up is the X6 xDrive40i, which adds all-wheel drive.
At least for the time being, the X6 M50i is the top dog, sporting a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that increases output to 523 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. All-wheel drive is standard. In the spring, it will be surpassed by the high-performance X6 M that will set itself apart from the rest with 600 hp.
As always, it's difficult to justify a purchase of this ilk. One of the most important reasons for getting an SUV is to transport more passengers and their things. Going with the X6 reduces that advantage, and you'll pay more for the privilege to boot. But the X6 does boast a sleeker silhouette, and that definitely counts for something on the emotional side of the car-purchasing ledger.
Which X6 does Edmunds recommend?
2020 BMW X6 models
The 2020 BMW X6 is offered in three basic trims: the rear-wheel-drive sDrive40i, the all-wheel-drive xDrive40i and the sporty, V8-powered M50i. There's also the high-performance X6 M, which is reviewed separately on Edmunds. Standard and optional features are similar for all three trims, so the main difference is what's resting under the hood.
The X6 sDrive40i and the X6 xDrive40i are both powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six (335 hp, 330 lb-ft) and an eight-speed automatic transmission. The sDrive40i sends power to the rear wheels, while the xDrive40i pushes power to all four with a slight penalty to fuel economy.
Standard feature highlights include LED headlights, 12.3-inch displays for both the infotainment system and instrument cluster, USB and USB-C ports, keyless entry with push-button start, automatic climate control, and a full suite of advanced driver safety aids (BMW's Active Driving Assistant). Apple CarPlay is standard, and Android Auto is coming in mid-2020.
The X6 M50i transplants a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 (523 hp, 553 lb-ft) in place of the inline-six, and it adds an M Sport differential, brakes, suspension and exhaust system as well as some X5 M-inspired visual cues. Standard features mirror those of the sDrive40i and the xDrive40i, though the M50i gets an upgraded Harman Kardon sound system, four-zone climate control, a wireless charging pad and sport front seats.
To bump up the X6's feature content even further, take a look at the Premium and Executive packages. You can also get the M Sport package (for the 40i) or the Dynamic Handling package (the M50i) to boost the X6's handling potential.
Trending topics in reviews
- engine
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- handling & steering
Most helpful consumer reviews
High quality finishes, incredible and intuitive interface, tight build, sports car handling with SUV ride height. 5L v8 turbo has power to spare and then some. Don’t even need Sport mode but wow! it’s fun when you turn it on.
Features & Specs
|M50i 4dr SUV AWD
4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$85,650
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|523 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite X6 safety features:
- Active Blind-Spot Detection
- Warns drivers of vehicles or other objects in the X6's blind spot with illuminated lights and audible alerts.
- Frontal Collision Warning
- Warns the driver about an imminent collision and can automatically brake the vehicle to prevent a crash or reduce the speed of an impact.
- Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Automatically maintains a set distance between the X6 and the vehicle ahead. Can slow the X6 to a stop, restarting again when traffic moves.
BMW X6 vs. the competition
BMW X6 vs. BMW X5
The BMW X6 is basically a more expensive X5 with a sloping roofline and compromised utility. That fastback roof hurts the X6's cargo capacity and cuts down on headroom, especially for rear passengers. Outside of the roof, the two SUVs are essentially the same. Both share the same engines, interior design and features. It really comes down to whether you dig the X6's design.
BMW X6 vs. BMW X4
Think of the X4 as a scaled-down X6. BMW applies the same basic formula — chop the roof for a fastback profile — to the X3 that it does to the X5 to create the X6. Like the X6, the X4 has less cargo space and headroom than its more traditional sibling. The X4 is smaller in just about every metric than the X6, but it's also more affordable and fuel-efficient.
BMW X6 vs. Porsche Cayenne
The Porsche Cayenne has been around for a while, but the sleek Cayenne Coupe is new for the latest generation. Like the X6, the Cayenne Coupe compromises cargo and headroom, but that's the price you pay for style in this class. The Cayenne is sportier and more engaging to drive than the X6, but it can't match the BMW when it comes to luxury and features.
FAQ
Is the BMW X6 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 BMW X6?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 BMW X6:
- The X6 is redesigned for 2020
- Receives tech and engines updates from the redesigned X5
- Up to a half-second quicker than last year's model
- Launches the third X6 generation for 2020
Is the BMW X6 reliable?
Is the 2020 BMW X6 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 BMW X6?
The least-expensive 2020 BMW X6 is the 2020 BMW X6 M50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $85,650.
Other versions include:
- M50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $85,650
What are the different models of BMW X6?
