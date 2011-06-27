Used 2012 BMW X6 M SUV Consumer Reviews
X6M Best Vehicle ever owned
Contrary to the Edmunds review of the all new 2012 X6M, I find this car is the best car I've ever purchased. I owned a 2009 X6 5.0 & loved it too, but the X6M...WOW! This SAV handles like a sports car. The acceleration is impressive. I find the cargo & seating is plenty roomy. I have 5 seats & everyone travels comfortably. here is a lot of cargo space & also a hidden space where the optional spare tire would be. I haven't needed to use the underneath storage yet. I've loaded large pictures, coolers, even a Large wood utility wagon inside & not had a problem. I recommend this car to anyone who appreciates the technology that BMW has to offer. The BMW of Escondido Dealership is fabulous.
This car is a beast..period!
Imagine having a sports car that goes 0-60 in a little over 5 seconds. Imagine that sports cars having good head and leg room, and decent storage. Imagine that sports car having a luxurious interior, a quality sound system and not being so close to the ground like other sports cars. Well, that's what you get when you have the BMW X6 5.0! I'm so sick of these so called experts not giving this beast of a car the respect it deserves! Ok, I admit I didn't care for the body style at first, but the uniqueness of it's style distinguishes it from it's competitors, and it didn't take any time for that body style to grow on me. As far as the cargo space, it's a little smaller than the X5, but so what! The car has a unique sleek design so I would expect for a little of the cargo space to be compromised. This is NOT a typical size/style SUV. It's a crossover/hybrid/sports suv with a luxurious twist. I will also admit that there is limited visibility when you look to your right in the back, but the large side mirrors, and with me always being mindful of quickly looking over my right shoulder before I change lanes is enough to compensate for that, and quite frankly is something people should do anyway with or without having this SUV. The sound system is fantastic, and the IDrive utilization has come a long way, and is very functional. It's a gas guzzler no doubt, but what do you expect with an 8 cylinder 4.4 litre 400 hp vehicle? a miracle? This is my 3rd BMW. Prior to this I had a 2009 BMW 535i xdrive, and I did really enjoy that car, but this is a step up.
