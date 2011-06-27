Used 2018 BMW X5 SUV Consumer Reviews

Wish I could return Chris Oakley , 10/04/2018 xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) 37 of 44 people found this review helpful This is definitely the worst car I've ever purchased. I paid $85k for my 2018 BMW X5. I've had numerous issues since I purchased it. It was not aligned from the factory and I had to take it in almost immediately to have an alignment done. The seatbelts were really noisy in the front seats. I had them replaced and they are a bit better now, but it's ridiculous to have this issue on such an expensive car. The electronics leave a lot to be desired. Sometimes it will automatically switch driver profiles. Sometimes it won't. There doesn't seem to be any reason why. Even the so-called "geniuses" at the dealer didn't know why. At around 8,000 miles, several interior panels started rattling and making noise. The seat motor in the passenger seat went out and that had to be replaced. I'm so done with this car and BMW. It's my first and definitely my last. There are some nice things about the car, but it's pretty hard for me to enjoy them when there are so many other things wrong with it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very good but could be great LJS , 03/15/2018 xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 11 of 15 people found this review helpful Mechanics , looks and driving experience are great. However, the plastic interior parts are cheap . The seat controls are a cheap plastic with imprecise movements. The door inserts have sharp edges. For a few dollars the same pieces could be made to have a quality feel like all of my Mercedes do. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fast, solid, and hungry Wine Country Guy , 11/21/2018 xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful After having a 3 and then a 5 series, this car was my first foray into SUV land since growing up driving a Chevy Suburban. This car is solid and is very good looking...I get compliments all the time on the appearance. It just feels solid driving as well, but the 4.4 liter twin turbo V8 doesn't make it feel heavy or sluggish at all. But the cost to that is a gas station visit is more frequent--which after owning a 535i took some getting used to. But every time I start it and hear the low V8 grumble it puts a smile on my face. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Rock Solid Car Gordon from New Jersey , 10/04/2018 xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 5 of 7 people found this review helpful I’ve owned dozens of cars, foreign and domestic, and the X5 tops my list in every respect. Most importantly, this car delivers a sense of confidence, in terms of performance, connection with the road, and overall safety. I'm proud to drive and own this car. Report Abuse