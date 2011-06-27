Used 2018 BMW X5 SUV Consumer Reviews
Wish I could return
This is definitely the worst car I've ever purchased. I paid $85k for my 2018 BMW X5. I've had numerous issues since I purchased it. It was not aligned from the factory and I had to take it in almost immediately to have an alignment done. The seatbelts were really noisy in the front seats. I had them replaced and they are a bit better now, but it's ridiculous to have this issue on such an expensive car. The electronics leave a lot to be desired. Sometimes it will automatically switch driver profiles. Sometimes it won't. There doesn't seem to be any reason why. Even the so-called "geniuses" at the dealer didn't know why. At around 8,000 miles, several interior panels started rattling and making noise. The seat motor in the passenger seat went out and that had to be replaced. I'm so done with this car and BMW. It's my first and definitely my last. There are some nice things about the car, but it's pretty hard for me to enjoy them when there are so many other things wrong with it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Very good but could be great
Mechanics , looks and driving experience are great. However, the plastic interior parts are cheap . The seat controls are a cheap plastic with imprecise movements. The door inserts have sharp edges. For a few dollars the same pieces could be made to have a quality feel like all of my Mercedes do.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Fast, solid, and hungry
After having a 3 and then a 5 series, this car was my first foray into SUV land since growing up driving a Chevy Suburban. This car is solid and is very good looking...I get compliments all the time on the appearance. It just feels solid driving as well, but the 4.4 liter twin turbo V8 doesn't make it feel heavy or sluggish at all. But the cost to that is a gas station visit is more frequent--which after owning a 535i took some getting used to. But every time I start it and hear the low V8 grumble it puts a smile on my face.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Rock Solid Car
I’ve owned dozens of cars, foreign and domestic, and the X5 tops my list in every respect. Most importantly, this car delivers a sense of confidence, in terms of performance, connection with the road, and overall safety. I'm proud to drive and own this car.
My first and last BMW
I really wanted this car. I like the look and the drive was nice. But I tote my kids around and spend a lot of time in the car. The technology stinks. It looks very fancy but is a lot of clicks and turns to get things done. Very distracting. Also, connecting to my iphone is awful. I still have to control everything but phone calls on my iphone. That requires me to look at my phone, unlock it and mess with it while I am driving. What good is handsfree if it is only to make calls. Don't get me started on how podcasts and audiobooks go back to the beginning if you are unlucky enough to receive a call while listening.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the X5
Related Used 2018 BMW X5 SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner