Used 2012 BMW X5 Diesel Consumer Reviews

First off, the X5 diesel does everything extremely well - it's comfortable, fast, sporty, and economical (fuel). The thoughtfulness of the designers is amazing, and the execution is making a nearly 5000lb car feel like it weighs 2000lbs less is something to behold. Compared to the old E53 body style, the E70 feels like it's carved out of one piece of metal and has attained an overall higher level of refinement. The main drawback of these is that the complexity of the car adds to the maintenance costs, and that's reflected in the relatively low resale value once the warranty expires. Overall, the car is solid and built well, but there are a ton of gadgets (e.g. every door is soft-close). The drivetrain is robust, but expect problems with the CDI fuel injectors (the cowl area at the base of the hood is not sealed correctly and drips water onto #5 & 6), which cost ~$700 each and there are six of them. The "clean" part of "clean diesel" also is troublesome with expensive repairs to the DPF, SCR active tank, NOx sensors, etc., often required. Bottom line is I would not own one of these out of warranty if I didn't know how to work on them, but otherwise the tradeoffs are definitely worth it.

Decided to leave a review at 90k miles. Just had a major tuneup and wanted to leave an honest review. We bought the car certified in 2015. It's been perfect until last month when we tried to smog the car. It had some bad sensors, but luckily the head mechanic at my local repair shop said to check the thermostat. He turned on the dash temperature gauge for me and I confirmed that the thermostat was bad, and the engine was running well below 88 C and was too cold. I've been wondering for the past year why my combined fuel mileage slowly dropped from 24 mpg to 19 mpg! Something so simple as a thermostat, I'm lucky the shop didn't charge me $1,000 to change a bunch of sensors that my code reader was telling me that were bad! If you're still reading I fully recommend the BMW X5 "DIESEL". So far it has passed all the US and Europe's smog tests! A big THANK YOU to BMW for not cheating like the rest! :D Anyways, a few good points. I've always love smaller cars, the way it drives and handles. But with two kids I needed a mid size crossover, not a SUV. (I know SUVs, Back in college I used to off road and had rock sliders and locking diffs, but that's a whole different story). After lots of research and test driving over a dozen different cars I decided on a X5 35d. The way it drives like a car won me over. The good crash scores made me feel so much better knowing this 5300 lb beast will take care of my family if there's an accident. Plus unlike most body on frame monsters, the X5 can handle its own weight if there's a rollover or any single car accident. The fuel mileage is also great, we average mid 20's. Low 20's in the city, and low 30's on the freeway! So while the maintenance is expensive, the money we save with the diesel really helps. Go ahead and calculate how much money you'll spend on fuel with the competition! Now for some of the not so good news. To tune a 5300 vehicle to handle like a much smaller car requires some suspension magic. BMW did their best but it does ride firmly sometimes. If you frequently off-road and or drive over rough roads with potholes and speed bumps all day, I recommend staying away form the sport suspension and get the 18" wheels & tires. But if you're lucky and drive on smooth roads and can afford the tires, go for the 20 or 21" monster tires, 315-325 wide tires just look insane! Also check out the "adaptive" suspension (it will have the sport button just below the transmission lever). The combination air springs, adaptive shocks and adjustable hydraulic roll bars are magic. They're crazy expensive to maintain but if you can afford it go for it! The brakes are very strong, it can actually out brake most cars. How many 5300 lb vehicles do you know that can do that? BUT... the brake dust will drive you nuts. At least you'll feel safe knowing when you need to slow for a sharp curve even when you're fully loaded coming down the mountain, that the brakes will work. Go test drive a few crossovers and then check out the X5 35d. Remember to check the maintenance history for any car purchase, and take your time.

I bought this car about 2 years ago. Interested in better gas mileage but something that also offered me luxury and power, I decided to buy the 2012 X5 diesel. I'm glad I did. My car is sleek, plush, extremely well-built and runs perfectly. What I like about the diesel, too, is that it keeps getting better gas mileage as I break it in. I feel safe in my BMW and pampered. Thanks to my BMW's excellent steering and speed, I was saved from (and avoided) what could have been a life-altering accident. I've never been so impressed with a vehicle--so was my friend, who was also saved. This was an excellent choice for me, and going to the facility in South Carolina was icing on the cake.

Looking for the perfect vehicle to replace a luxury car and Sport Utility Vehicle without sacrificing fuel economy or power and I hit the jackpot.