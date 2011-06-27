  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW X5 M
  4. Used 2010 BMW X5 M
  5. Used 2010 BMW X5 M SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2010 BMW X5 M SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 X5 M
5(75%)4(25%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Write a review
See all X5 MS for sale
List Price Estimate
$6,937 - $9,713
Used X5 M for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Elevated joy

jon Stover, 05/22/2010
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

An SUV on steroids. As an owner of a Porsche 911 Turbo, I'm used to speed and handling. As much fun as the Porsche is, this car makes much more sense as day to day vehicle. Elevated vision, toys galore and acceleration to spare, I enjoy driving this almost as much as the Turbo.

Report Abuse

Nothing Short of Fantastic

jrfortsr, 06/12/2012
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Purchased this car as a demo from a BMW dealership in Germany 21 months ago (it is U.S. spec). I'm fortunate to live in Germany where I put can put this car through its paces on the autobahn. Ive driven it on long trips and in all weather conditions and it is nothing short of an exceptional machine. If you are looking for the best of both worlds, this is your car. Exceptionally fast, solid and comfortable. The fact that BMW has made virtually no changes to this vehicle in the last 2 model years speaks to its perfection. Ive had no mechanical problems. A rattle in the moon roof trim and a squeaky spring in the rear seat were quickly remedied by the local dealership.

Report Abuse

Went in for a GT - left with X5M

peter, 12/21/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I thought the GT 5 would be a nice blend of performance and function. The sales manager suggested I drive the X5M. The X5M was much more fun to drive and more functional. Surprisingly comfortable than the GT with a more supple ride. The ride is tons better than a standard X5. The M's handling rivals virtually any sport sedan. It is big and heavy and the mileage is atrocious - but expected. Don't have enough miles to judge reliability.

Report Abuse

Elevated joy

jon Stover, 05/14/2010
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

I thoroughly enjoy my X5M and only wish it had even more torque and horsepower. As an owner of a Porsche 911 Turbo, I appreciate fine engineering and performance and this machine doesn't disappoint. It also comes equipped with all the modern amenities not normally associated with German cars, user friendly nav system, two mp3 connections, every toy you could possibly want. Keyless entry, 4 cameras, sensors, it's impossible to find a flaw.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all X5 MS for sale

Related Used 2010 BMW X5 M SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles