Used 2018 BMW X4 SUV Consumer Reviews
Works for me!
Lee, 04/26/2018
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
11 of 13 people found this review helpful
I went from a large SUV (Ford Flex) to something smaller as I have birds leaving the nest. I was going to get a sedan as I've owned SUV's, trucks and wagons. However, we still shuttle some kids and I still move some musical gear occasionally, so my wife was sensitive to cargo room and back seat area. All the reviews dis both, but they are still more than you get with a sedan and you get a great driving, fun car with the height of an SUV -- best of both worlds. It's my first beamer and hopefully not my last. People comment on how great it looks, it's more practical than a sedan and I love driving it. The tech is state of the art. I'm very happy so far.
