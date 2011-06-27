2019 BMW X3 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
X3 SUV
M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$85,023*
Total Cash Price
$64,317
xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$66,947*
Total Cash Price
$50,643
sDrive30i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$85,023*
Total Cash Price
$64,317
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 X3 SUV M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,066
|$1,102
|$1,142
|$1,181
|$1,223
|$5,714
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$907
|$3,467
|$4,130
|$8,504
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,528
|$2,352
|$3,880
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,631
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,865
|Financing
|$3,459
|$2,781
|$2,059
|$1,289
|$465
|$10,053
|Depreciation
|$17,259
|$7,206
|$5,888
|$6,599
|$5,768
|$42,720
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,256
|$2,323
|$2,393
|$11,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,542
|$13,338
|$12,309
|$16,445
|$16,389
|$85,023
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 X3 SUV xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$839
|$868
|$899
|$930
|$963
|$4,499
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$714
|$2,730
|$3,252
|$6,696
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,203
|$1,852
|$3,055
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,072
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,256
|Financing
|$2,724
|$2,190
|$1,621
|$1,015
|$366
|$7,916
|Depreciation
|$13,590
|$5,674
|$4,636
|$5,196
|$4,542
|$33,638
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,899
|$10,502
|$9,692
|$12,949
|$12,905
|$66,947
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 X3 SUV sDrive30i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,066
|$1,102
|$1,142
|$1,181
|$1,223
|$5,714
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$907
|$3,467
|$4,130
|$8,504
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,528
|$2,352
|$3,880
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,631
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,865
|Financing
|$3,459
|$2,781
|$2,059
|$1,289
|$465
|$10,053
|Depreciation
|$17,259
|$7,206
|$5,888
|$6,599
|$5,768
|$42,720
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,256
|$2,323
|$2,393
|$11,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,542
|$13,338
|$12,309
|$16,445
|$16,389
|$85,023
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 BMW X3 in Virginia is:not available
