Used 2016 BMW M6 Coupe Consumer Reviews

This car is a rocket on wheels. So fast, yet so refined. Smooooottthhhhh, almost too smooth. You step on it at 70 mph and hang on. The most powerful car I have ever driven. The scary part is how safe you feel at ultra high speeds. You feel like you are going 55 mph at 100 mph. The craftsmanship in the interior of this car is second to none. Beautiful carbon fiber and the heads up display is priceless when driving this beast. You don't want to text and drive with this monster. You could cover almost a mile in the seconds you use keying in "the quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog." This car comes alive at night when all the beautiful exterior and interior lighting packages show their stuff. It's simply a blend between power and art. I like the little things like the lighted door sills and the rear view camera that pops out from behind the BMW emblem on the top lip of the trunk lid. The best part about this exotic sports car is finding a place to service and if necessary repair this beauty. BMW dealerships exist in plentiful supply across the country. It's the closest thing I have ever experienced to being in world class video racing game. If you buy one of these, don't go nuts the first week. Allow yourself time to acclimate to this beast's personality. Unless you are an experienced race car driver, you need to hone your skills to match this car's capabilities. Have fun and be safe.

Driver from Maryland , 02/09/2020 2dr Coupe (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)

I can’t state enough how attractive the car is. I have never gotten so many unsolicited compliments while on the road or entering/exiting the M6. The car looks very sophisticated and but under the hood is pure power. The ride is a sports car ride so you have to get used to it. However, you can set it to comfort mode and it’s better for cruising. The car is very powerful. I also have the competition package which takes it to 610hp. At low speeds(circling parking lot) it can feel very heavy but once you hit the gas it’s as nimble as a cat. Once you get a handle on the power, you will notice that it can hit 90-100mph with ease. The breaking is superior. The gear shift is unique and one of my favorite features. If you choose, the Manual driving option is easy even for a novice. Setting up the M mode features for personalization is great. You can go from comfortable cruising vehicle to an all out track ready monster with a push of the button. The infotainment system takes some getting used to but it took a week or two to master. The Bang & Olufsen sound system is nice. It’s also cool that the speakers light up at night. Seats are very comfortable and the heating and massage features are good. Although, there are seats in the rear, only a small child 6yrs or younger could fit comfortably. The trunk is bigger than most 4door cars. Lastly, one of my favorite features is the reverse camera which comes out under the BMW symbol in the back which means it’s always covered and not affected by rain or snow.