Used 2009 BMW M6 Coupe Consumer Reviews

Bob , 10/02/2009

I should have test driven my M-6 before laying out well over 100 grand. The "automatic transmission" on this car is horrendous. Buyers remorse? Definitely. I am looking into trading it for one with a full manual transmission-or just taking my lumps and getting rid of it completely. My Chrysler 300 SRT 8 is a better driving much more user friendly vehicle. At some point more is too much. BMW definitely surpassed that point with this "F1 inspired" drive train.