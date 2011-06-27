Used 2007 BMW M6 Coupe Consumer Reviews
It *IS* my everyday car
This is my everyday car, except for my wife's minivan which I don't really drive. I love love love this car. I bought it used a year and a half ago and it has never ceased to amaze me every time I get behind the wheel. I don't mind the smg. I just shift it how I want anyway and go back and forth between auto and manual. I played around with the shift points until I just finally left it on default. I love being able to just BE where I want to be in traffic without thinking. BMW was faithful to the spirit of man when they built this car.
Great but Picked On Car.
The fact that this car is so hotly debated in most forums suggests that it's controversial. There are many people who love it and hate it. It's fast, fun to drive, and comfortable. And is very innovative in creature comforts, build quality, engineering, and performance. Some might complain that the car is too heavy or has a bad transmission, my advice is if you don't like it don't buy it. For those who do love this car, shop around... and if you buy one it'll deliver a great (but possibly the ultimate) driving experience time and time again and will turns heads wherever you go.
BMW M6 Coupe
I ordered this vehicle new in 2007. The car is everything I expected. My M6 averages 24.4 mpg highway at 80 mph. Much better the the 4.4 X5 Sport that gets 18.4 highway. The M6 has the styling, power and performance that is advertised. I would recommend the vehicle.
A track car, not for every day use
Speed, engine sound, interior, exterior - awesome! That's why I bought it.. But SMG... Yes, you can adopt, learn how to drive it smoothly. But if you have to "adopt" every time you drive it - it becomes a pain. Took it on the track - INCREDIBLE power, handling in M mode, everything. But driving it every day - SMG kills it all. Hopefully they will put a new "double clutch" on it I have on my Z4 now. That would make this car an absolute dream!
Superb Alll Rounder
Great GT because it can do 95% of what a pure sports car can do on a track. On the road no sports car will leave the M6 behind. Furthermore it is very comfortable, well made and huge fun. iDrive is easy, and SMG faultless. What is the problem with all you testers. If you need help in learning how to drive SMG smoothly let me know. I'll gladly show you!
