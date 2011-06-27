Used 2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe Consumer Reviews
Nice
Terry, 03/13/2020
4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
This vehicle screams look at me... I am too damn sexy. This stylish, super sedan has out of this world, pin you to the seat performance. There’s minimal head and leg room for back seat passengers with a 6’0” height. Maintenance is high but not as high as it is on comparable sport sedans. If you want to ride in style, stand out from the crowd, have blistering speed, comfort and convenience at your beck and call, this is a the car for you.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
