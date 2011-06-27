2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe Review
Pros & Cons
- Exceptionally powerful engine
- slick automated manual transmission
- richly trimmed and well-equipped interior
- impressively supportive and comfortable front seats.
- Costs significantly more than the M5 on which it's based
- feels big and heavy around tight turns
- modest rear-seat headroom and legroom by sedan standards.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
If you're looking for an elite sport sedan with sleek styling, the 2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe is one of the best in the business, but its price may give you pause.
Vehicle overview
The best way to think of the 2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe is as the M5 sedan's wild-child sibling. Where the M5's profile embodies traditional Germanic restraint, the M6 Gran Coupe has slinky, muscular bodywork that's derived from the regular M6 coupe. The "Gran" in the name means it has an extra set of doors, so it's technically a sedan, nomenclature notwithstanding. But the low-slung driving position is straight out of the sport coupe playbook, and the rear quarters are also coupelike in their intimacy, though considerably roomier than the two-door M6's glorified cargo shelves.
Happily, this BMW shares the M5's laudable compliance in daily driving. If you set the adjustable suspension dampers to "Comfort," you've got a full-on luxury ride, aided by the Gran Coupe's M5-spec 116.7-inch wheelbase -- 4.5 inches longer than that of the M6 coupe. Of course, longer generally isn't better when it comes to handling tight turns, but even the two-door M6 can feel a bit unwieldy in close quarters. These cars are designed to cosset passengers in the city and devour miles on the open road. When you do come across some twisting tarmac, however, you'll likely be astounded by the M6 Gran Coupe's composed, responsive chassis and epic cornering grip.
As for the engine, it's epic in its own right. Carried over unchanged from M5 duty, the twin-turbocharged V8 pumps out 552 horsepower and catapults the Gran Coupe to 60 mph in about 4 seconds. Subjectively, it feels like an absolute monster at all speeds, augmented by a distinctive soundtrack that, as in the M5, includes some synthetic noises piped through the speakers. It's worth noting, however, that the 650i Gran Coupe rocks a twin-turbo V8, too, and you can have those keys for a lot less coin.
Ultimately, that's the question: Is the 2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe worth the price? To take another in-house example, even the M5 is a relative bargain, as it gives you essentially the same performance and a more functional backseat at a 20 percent discount. But external rivals make this Bimmer look better. As awesome as the 2016 Audi RS 7 is in most respects, it's saddled with a conventional automatic transmission that's not as responsive as the Gran Coupe's automated manual, while the Mercedes-Benz CLS63 AMG lacks the BMW's athleticism. Sure, the Porsche Panamera Turbo and Turbo S are hard to top, but they're also much more expensive and not nearly as seductive-looking. If you want a four-door alpha performance car with an extra dose of style, the M6 Gran Coupe earns our recommendation.
2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe models
The 2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe is visually distinguished from other 6 Series Gran Coupes by sporty elements like a carbon-fiber roof, unique front and rear fascias and quad tailpipes. It's offered in a single trim level.
Standard equipment includes 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, a limited-slip differential, automatic adaptive LED headlights, LED foglights and taillights, front and rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, automatic soft-close doors, heated power-folding auto-dimming mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, four-zone automatic climate control, heated 16-way power front seats (with four-way lumbar support, adjustable bolsters and memory settings), leather upholstery, extended leather trim, a power-adjustable steering wheel, carbon-fiber accents and split-folding rear seatbacks.
Electronic features include Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, BMW's iDrive interface (with a 10.2-inch display), online services (including news and weather), smartphone-app integration, a rearview camera, voice controls, a navigation system with real-time traffic and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system with HD radio, satellite radio and USB/iPod integration. Also standard are driver-adjustable settings for the suspension, transmission, steering and engine.
The Executive package adds a heated steering wheel, a head-up display (also available separately), a power rear sunshade, manual rear side window shades, ventilated fatigue-reducing "active" front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel and a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system. The Driver Assistance Plus package features a lane-departure warning system, blind-spot monitoring, a surround-view camera system and a forward collision warning system with pedestrian detection.
Also optional is the Competition package (late availability) that delivers 48 additional horses for the V8 engine; lightweight alloy wheels; revised tuning for the suspension, steering and rear differential; retuned stability control that provides a higher threshold for intervention in the M Dynamic mode; and a black chrome finish for the tailpipes.
Stand-alone options include an alternative 20-inch wheel design in silver or black, carbon-ceramic brakes, a synthetic-suede headliner and an infrared night-vision system with pedestrian detection.
2016 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine that produces 552 hp and 502 pound-feet of torque. Opting for the Competition package raises output to 600 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque.
A seven-speed automated manual transmission with shift paddles comes standard, though a six-speed conventional manual transmission is a no-cost option. All M6 Gran Coupes feature an automatic stop-start system that shuts down the engine when you're stopped to conserve fuel. Fortunately, you can turn it off if you don't like it.
BMW says the M6 Gran Coupe will sprint to 60 mph in just 4.1 seconds with the automated manual.
EPA fuel economy estimates stand at 16 mpg combined (14 city/20 highway) with the automated manual and 17 mpg combined (15/22) with the conventional manual.
Safety
The 2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, brake fade compensation, automatic brake drying and a hill-holder feature. It also comes with front side airbags, front knee airbags, side curtain airbags, active front-seat head restraints, parking sensors and a rearview camera.
The Gran Coupe is additionally equipped with BMW Assist emergency telematics (including automatic crash notification and on-demand roadside assistance) and BMW Remote Services (including stolen-vehicle recovery, remote door unlocking and an integrated smartphone app).
The optional Driver Assistance Plus package bundles an active blind-spot monitor, a lane-departure warning system and a surround-view camera system with top-down and around-the-corner views.
Driving
The M6 Gran Coupe's turbo V8 imbues the car with an unbridled ferocity when you plant your right foot. The seemingly bottomless well of torque is available virtually from idle, and before you know it, you're hurtling toward redline atop a massive wave of thrust. No matter what gear you're in, there's serious power in reserve, and the dramatic exhaust note heightens the experience. Nonetheless, the V8 settles down nicely in normal driving, dropping only occasional hints as to its astounding capabilities.
We expect that most M6 Gran Coupe shoppers will sing the praises of the seven-speed automated manual transmission, which pairs the refinement of a regular automatic with the instantaneous execution of a racecar's gearbox. The conventional six-speed manual isn't particularly rewarding to operate, but it's still a welcome offering in this day and age, tempting old-school enthusiasts with full control over 552 horses. Thanks to its various engine, transmission, suspension and steering settings, the 2016 M6 Gran Coupe can be tailored to almost any driving scenario, providing well-insulated comfort on the daily commute and insane performance as conditions permit. It's a relatively bulky and heavy car, though, and consequently feels out of place on narrow winding roads.
Interior
The 2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe's driver-centric layout is borrowed from the two-door M6, marking a clear departure from the M5's standard-issue 5 Series cabin. The central control panel arcs gracefully toward the driver seat, creating a cockpit-like cocoon that pairs nicely with the car's exuberant exterior. Materials are almost uniformly excellent, highlighted by extended leather trim and plentiful carbon-fiber accents. The distinctive headliner treatment pairs simulated suede with leather in a design that follows the contours of the carbon-fiber roof.
BMW's knob-based iDrive infotainment system handles entertainment, navigation and phone functions, as well as various vehicle settings, via a beautiful 10.2-inch central display. Processing times are swift, and the organization of the menus turns out to be pretty logical once you get acclimated. In our experience, though, iDrive typically takes a few more clicks and twists of the control knob to get what you want; some rival systems are easier to use.
Front seat occupants will revel in the remarkably supportive sport seats, which offer generous adjustments to accommodate a wide range of physiques. Rear outboard passengers fare better than they would in the two-door M6 coupe, but there's not as much space as they'd have in a conventional sedan like the M5. The rear center seating position is barely usable due to the M6 Gran Coupe's low roof line and extended center console.
The small, 12-cubic-foot trunk is indicative of a coupe rather than a sedan, but you do get standard split-folding rear seats for added utility.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the M6 Gran Coupe
Related Used 2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3