Vehicle overview

The best way to think of the 2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe is as the M5 sedan's wild-child sibling. Where the M5's profile embodies traditional Germanic restraint, the M6 Gran Coupe has slinky, muscular bodywork that's derived from the regular M6 coupe. The "Gran" in the name means it has an extra set of doors, so it's technically a sedan, nomenclature notwithstanding. But the low-slung driving position is straight out of the sport coupe playbook, and the rear quarters are also coupelike in their intimacy, though considerably roomier than the two-door M6's glorified cargo shelves.

Happily, this BMW shares the M5's laudable compliance in daily driving. If you set the adjustable suspension dampers to "Comfort," you've got a full-on luxury ride, aided by the Gran Coupe's M5-spec 116.7-inch wheelbase -- 4.5 inches longer than that of the M6 coupe. Of course, longer generally isn't better when it comes to handling tight turns, but even the two-door M6 can feel a bit unwieldy in close quarters. These cars are designed to cosset passengers in the city and devour miles on the open road. When you do come across some twisting tarmac, however, you'll likely be astounded by the M6 Gran Coupe's composed, responsive chassis and epic cornering grip.

As for the engine, it's epic in its own right. Carried over unchanged from M5 duty, the twin-turbocharged V8 pumps out 552 horsepower and catapults the Gran Coupe to 60 mph in about 4 seconds. Subjectively, it feels like an absolute monster at all speeds, augmented by a distinctive soundtrack that, as in the M5, includes some synthetic noises piped through the speakers. It's worth noting, however, that the 650i Gran Coupe rocks a twin-turbo V8, too, and you can have those keys for a lot less coin.

Ultimately, that's the question: Is the 2016 BMW M6 Gran Coupe worth the price? To take another in-house example, even the M5 is a relative bargain, as it gives you essentially the same performance and a more functional backseat at a 20 percent discount. But external rivals make this Bimmer look better. As awesome as the 2016 Audi RS 7 is in most respects, it's saddled with a conventional automatic transmission that's not as responsive as the Gran Coupe's automated manual, while the Mercedes-Benz CLS63 AMG lacks the BMW's athleticism. Sure, the Porsche Panamera Turbo and Turbo S are hard to top, but they're also much more expensive and not nearly as seductive-looking. If you want a four-door alpha performance car with an extra dose of style, the M6 Gran Coupe earns our recommendation.