Used 2013 BMW M5 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2013 M5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$90,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque500 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower560 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Executive Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
500 watts stereo outputyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Head-up Displayyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
BMW Appsyes
Alcantara Headliner in Upholstery Coloryes
Anthracite Alcantara Headlineryes
Rear Seat Entertainment Professionalyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
16 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
16 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Delete Badgeyes
Rear Spoiler Deletionyes
20" M Light Alloy Wheelsyes
BMW Individual Satin Aluminum Trimyes
Measurements
Front track64.1 in.
Curb weight4387 lbs.
Gross weight5313 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Maximum payload970 lbs.
Length193.5 in.
Ground clearance4.6 in.
Height57.3 in.
Wheel base116.7 in.
Width74.4 in.
Rear track62.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Moonstone Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Mojave Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Azurite Black Metallic
  • Monte Carlo Blue Metallic
  • Singapore Grey Metallic
  • Sakhir Orange Metallic
  • Citrin Black Metallic
  • Amazonite Silver Metallic (Individual)
  • Champagne Quartz Metallic (Individual)
Interior Colors
  • Silk Gray/Black Extended Merino Leather, premium leather
  • Graphite/Black Extended Merino Leather, premium leather
  • Cohiba Brown/Black Extended Merino Leather, premium leather
  • Champagne/Black Extended Merino Leather, premium leather
  • Sakhir Orange/Black Merino Leather, premium leather
  • Black/Black Merino Leather, premium leather
  • Silverstone II Full Merino Leather, premium leather
  • Sakhir Orange Full Merino Leather, premium leather
  • Silverstone II Extended Merino Leather, premium leather
  • Black Full Merino Leather, premium leather
  • Platinum/Black Extended Merino Leather, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
295/35R19 104Y tiresyes
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles