2020 BMW M4 Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 M4
5.0
1 reviews
Select your model:

M4 for the second time!

John Sadowski, 01/03/2020
2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

I looked at the RS5 (way overpriced) the C63s (also over priced) the Porsche 911 (fantastic car but out of my price range) and thought about the new corvette. For me it comes down to handling and nothing handles like the M4. They also brought back a few exclusive colors that normally would have been $5 grand and didn’t charge anything. I got LeMans blue with silverstone interior. I’m really happy with it!

