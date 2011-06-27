  1. Home
Used 2017 BMW M3 Sedan Consumer Reviews

5.0
2 reviews
List Price Range
$55,987 - $59,999
Pros
Best all around sports car

Anthony Nguyen, 12/01/2016
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
The M3 is the best all around sports car. It is the bench mark that all other sports car are compare to. The handling is great with very good power. It is comfortable enough for a daily car also.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
too ready to rumble

mike, 12/02/2018
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
car doesn t relax enough for comfortable street use but sure is fun! transmission is maximized for performance even in comfort setting

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
