Used 2016 BMW M3 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Super sports sedan - room to improve in luxury
Likes: Head-up display with road speed limit info; rev-matching downshift better than my heel-toe skills; LED headlamps (driving lamps would be a great bonus); full leather option worth it; classic BMW instrument panel; split screen for navigation/audio. Dislikes (room for improvement): can't reset default engine/suspension/steering settings--have to select M1 every time one starts up car; lacks rear middle armrest/cup holders; front air dam easily scrapes on sloped parking lot entries/exit; comfort access buttons only on two front doors (not available on rear doors like Audi's); side lane change assist non-functional at slower speeds (unlike Mercedes-Benz); top view needs a front camera; no synchronization button for HVAC; when CD ejects, it always reverts back to AM/FM radio even if satellite radio was last station played. Despite all the areas of details that would improve the luxury quotient, the sport attributes would make me select the M3 if I had to buy again!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Another BMW M-3 Review
Test drive this car before you decide to purchase one, and remember the feelings that you get while experiencing a well thought out vehicle. Because you probably will not have the same sensation from another automobile. The handling,responsiveness, and comfort is very hard to compare with other cars in its class.
Best M3
My 5th M car in last 12 years , by far the best . No turbo lag at all .
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the M3
Related Used 2016 BMW M3 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner