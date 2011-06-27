Used 2010 BMW M3 Coupe Consumer Reviews

This isn't going to be analytical and probably not so useful. But you don't buy this car with your brain engaged. An 8400 rpm V8 that is massively over square and revs like a rotary wankel. In a BMW. With an incredible musical howl. It's just off the scale. Wow.

Frank , 08/23/2010

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

All Porsche, Ferrari, Maserati owners need to drive an M3 and see that you have wasted your money on the car you chose. The M3 is all the car you could ever want without going straight race car. BMW technology is exactly what they advertise, the ultimate driving machine