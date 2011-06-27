Used 2009 BMW M3 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Good Step Up for Me Nawaaz Ismail , 08/08/2010 2 of 4 people found this review helpful Overall, I am happy with my decision of choosing the current M3 Sedan. I have had it for a good year now, and I have learned a lot from owning and driving it. Previously, I used to own a '06 Evo IX MR, and I sold it so that I could get into an M3. It's not really a step up in performance for me, but it's a much stronger built car, all the way from its tranny, to how the car feels so planted during higher speeds. I've had the opportunity to take my M3 to the track 5 times so far, and I expect to continue taking part in Driver's Education events every month. The M3 is not the perfect car out there, but it is the perfect car for me at this stage of my life. Report Abuse

Best sports sedan, period. DAVID WHITNEY , 11/05/2008 1 of 3 people found this review helpful My instructor rolled my Porsche GT3 last spring (totaled, we weren't injured!) but I don't miss it a bit after driving this car in anger. I passed on the nav, having put up with a lousy one in previous Bimmer, and not wanting the iDrive, and don't miss either one at all. Also got the blended cloth and leather interior and highly recommend.

Outstanding Performance Sedan RKerns , 06/10/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The M3 sedan is an excellent all around performance car. I traded in an RS4 for this car and have no regrets at all. For me the M3 handles so much better than the RS4. It also delivers power better, sounds better, shifts better and scrubs off speed better. It corners like a car weighing 600 pounds less. The exhaust note sounds fantastic, like a proper V8. The steering can feel a bit numb but once you attack a corner it comes alive and you know exactly what the front tires are doing (unlike the RS4). The car is a real hooligan and blast to drive. Poised and well balanced, I think you would be hard pressed to find a sedan with the same attributes for the money.