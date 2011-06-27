Used 2008 BMW M3 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Awesome-But not amazing
Having had an 03, 04, 05 M3 and recently the 08, I have been thrilled.The new body is great...just lacks the "stance" of a performance car. Materials are great, build quality is amazing. The interior is a little stale, even with the nav and extended leather. The car doesn't seem to have a "cockpit." The sport seats are comfortable, but not sporty feeling at all. Also-BMW PLEASE MOVE WINDOW SWITCHES BACK TO CENTER!!! No major problems...OH WAIT! They have depreciated so much it is ridiculous. I just got $44,900 for mine. (That was the highest of 8 dealers) I paid $69,900 fully loaded from the factory. Only had 12K miles, no scratches, etc. WORD OF ADVICE-DO NOT BUY NEW!!!!!! Buy slightly used.
First reivew on 2008 E92 M3
Best //M car by far. I love everything about this car. ZTP/2MT is a must options.
From 07 335i to 08 M3
Owned 02 325 and 07 335i, I thought was the best BMW car made today. Went to the dealer for a service check walked out with an 08 M3. Why? The 08 M3 can go from 335i to Animal mode with a press of a button. The engine noise, throttle response, the handling, the 19" wheels with the billet brakes. They made everything in the car functional nothing cosmetic. Imola Red with the sunroof (CF roof was nice but my wife likes sunroof and that was the breaking point to purchase). The evil looks that every policeman gives you is priceless. Do not test drive the M3 if you don't have the money.
M3 - The new BEAST?
In the past 4 years I've had the e60 M5, 2007 M6 cabrio, and 2005 M3 cabrio. This car is built much better than all three of those. M6 and M5 are similar, and some would say in their own class. Yes and no, the M3 seems to be much more agile and nimble, which gives the impression of being just as fast if not faster. Interior is the same as any new BMW car, not that great, but better than the likes of MB or P-cars. Back seat is way better than 911 p-car, but still pathetic. Overall, I think this car actually has some value in it and in today's day and age is affordable for the supercar-like performance and feel. Thumbs up!
Love it
Love the car. The Blue is fantastic. The leather is really high quality. Love the MDrive option because I drive this car daily in the summer and I don't need to spill my coffee at every stop light. Love the IDrive. I think the IDrive has gotten a bad rap from the non-computer literate generation out there. The car is simply everything good I wanted in a car, power, style, luxury, safety, performance, it's all there.
