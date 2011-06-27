  1. Home
Used 2005 BMW M3 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2005 M3
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)249.0/365.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque262 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower333 hp @ 7900 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
10 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
10 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
leather/clothyes
10 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.7 in.
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track59.4 in.
Length176.9 in.
Curb weight3415 lbs.
Gross weight4453 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.33 cd.
Height54.0 in.
EPA interior volume84.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track60 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Mystic Blue Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Alpine White
  • Silver Gray Metallic
  • Interlagos Blue Metallic
  • Phoenix Yellow Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Black
  • Imola Red
  • Gray
  • Cinnamon
Tires & Wheels
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
255/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
