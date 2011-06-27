Estimated values
2020 Nissan Armada Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,069
|$48,954
|$50,062
|Clean
|$47,416
|$48,294
|$49,385
|Average
|$46,110
|$46,974
|$48,031
|Rough
|$44,803
|$45,654
|$46,678
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Armada Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,874
|$49,358
|$53,642
|Clean
|$45,251
|$48,693
|$52,917
|Average
|$44,004
|$47,362
|$51,467
|Rough
|$42,757
|$46,031
|$50,016
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Armada SL 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,022
|$42,998
|$44,215
|Clean
|$41,451
|$42,418
|$43,617
|Average
|$40,309
|$41,259
|$42,422
|Rough
|$39,167
|$40,099
|$41,226
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Armada SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,959
|$39,701
|$40,628
|Clean
|$38,430
|$39,165
|$40,079
|Average
|$37,371
|$38,095
|$38,980
|Rough
|$36,312
|$37,024
|$37,882
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Armada SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Armada SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,288
|$45,103
|$46,123
|Clean
|$43,686
|$44,495
|$45,500
|Average
|$42,483
|$43,278
|$44,253
|Rough
|$41,279
|$42,062
|$43,006