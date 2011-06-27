Used 2003 BMW Alpina Convertible Consumer Reviews
porsche killer
I sold my carrera for this little beauty, and it handles liek a dream! I thought my Porsche was agile and fast, was i wrong. I was considering a Z8, but i just needed that extra razor edge, this got me it.
A Rare Modern BMW Classic
The Z8 Alpina was purchased by me a month ago, used (of course), with 2,900 original owner miles. It was and is as new, since I have only added a few hundred miles in the month I've owned it. But I already know that it is an extraordinarily fun roadster/GT to drive quickly and that the styling will keep my affection forever. The 4.8 litre Alpina V8 has a wonderful, muffle rumble at idle and sounds like no other car I've owned when pressed. I am fortunate to have other fabulous cars, and would not own this if it was to be my only vehicle. But as a great, personal sport roadster, it is more reliable and less screaming for attention than a Ferrari. Elegant, sexy, reliable and smart.
AWESOME!!!
i love this car!! omg!!
I love my new car!!!!!
I love the 2003 BMW Alpina Compact Convertible. This is my type of car!! I love how little it is. It makes for a fast ride. Thank You Bunches.!!!
Z8 sexiest and best in 35 years
This is the sexiest and best designed car I have seen since the early to mid 60's. It is a WOW car! It screams and handles like a tight machine. There is very little if anything lacking. It is a keeper and good luck finding one!
