Used 2003 BMW Alpina Convertible Consumer Reviews

Gaelstorm , 10/21/2007

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The Z8 Alpina was purchased by me a month ago, used (of course), with 2,900 original owner miles. It was and is as new, since I have only added a few hundred miles in the month I've owned it. But I already know that it is an extraordinarily fun roadster/GT to drive quickly and that the styling will keep my affection forever. The 4.8 litre Alpina V8 has a wonderful, muffle rumble at idle and sounds like no other car I've owned when pressed. I am fortunate to have other fabulous cars, and would not own this if it was to be my only vehicle. But as a great, personal sport roadster, it is more reliable and less screaming for attention than a Ferrari. Elegant, sexy, reliable and smart.