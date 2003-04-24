  1. Home
Used 2003 BMW Alpina

2003 BMW Alpina
List Price Estimate
$19,549 - $40,254
Consumer Rating
(10)

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2003 BMW Alpina. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 BMW Alpina.

5 star reviews: 90%
4 star reviews: 10%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.9 stars based on 10 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • handling & steering
  • value
  • ride quality
  • fuel efficiency
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • appearance
  • road noise

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, porsche killer
BMWfan,

I sold my carrera for this little beauty, and it handles liek a dream! I thought my Porsche was agile and fast, was i wrong. I was considering a Z8, but i just needed that extra razor edge, this got me it.

4.875 out of 5 stars, A Rare Modern BMW Classic
Gaelstorm,

The Z8 Alpina was purchased by me a month ago, used (of course), with 2,900 original owner miles. It was and is as new, since I have only added a few hundred miles in the month I've owned it. But I already know that it is an extraordinarily fun roadster/GT to drive quickly and that the styling will keep my affection forever. The 4.8 litre Alpina V8 has a wonderful, muffle rumble at idle and sounds like no other car I've owned when pressed. I am fortunate to have other fabulous cars, and would not own this if it was to be my only vehicle. But as a great, personal sport roadster, it is more reliable and less screaming for attention than a Ferrari. Elegant, sexy, reliable and smart.

5 out of 5 stars, AWESOME!!!
angelchik,

i love this car!! omg!!

5 out of 5 stars, I love my new car!!!!!
kittie,

I love the 2003 BMW Alpina Compact Convertible. This is my type of car!! I love how little it is. It makes for a fast ride. Thank You Bunches.!!!

Features & Specs

2dr Roadster features & specs
2dr Roadster
4.8L 8cyl 5A
MPG 13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
375 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2003 BMW Alpina features & specs

FAQ

More about the 2003 BMW Alpina

Used 2003 BMW Alpina Overview

The Used 2003 BMW Alpina is offered in the following submodels: Alpina Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Roadster (4.8L 8cyl 5A).

What do people think of the 2003 BMW Alpina?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2003 BMW Alpina and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2003 Alpina 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2003 Alpina.

