Used 2003 BMW Alpina
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 BMW Alpina.
I sold my carrera for this little beauty, and it handles liek a dream! I thought my Porsche was agile and fast, was i wrong. I was considering a Z8, but i just needed that extra razor edge, this got me it.
The Z8 Alpina was purchased by me a month ago, used (of course), with 2,900 original owner miles. It was and is as new, since I have only added a few hundred miles in the month I've owned it. But I already know that it is an extraordinarily fun roadster/GT to drive quickly and that the styling will keep my affection forever. The 4.8 litre Alpina V8 has a wonderful, muffle rumble at idle and sounds like no other car I've owned when pressed. I am fortunate to have other fabulous cars, and would not own this if it was to be my only vehicle. But as a great, personal sport roadster, it is more reliable and less screaming for attention than a Ferrari. Elegant, sexy, reliable and smart.
i love this car!! omg!!
I love the 2003 BMW Alpina Compact Convertible. This is my type of car!! I love how little it is. It makes for a fast ride. Thank You Bunches.!!!
|2dr Roadster
4.8L 8cyl 5A
|MPG
|13 city / 19 hwy
|Seats 2
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|375 hp @ 5800 rpm
Is the BMW Alpina a good car?
Is the BMW Alpina reliable?
Is the 2003 BMW Alpina a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2003 BMW Alpina?
The least-expensive 2003 BMW Alpina is the 2003 BMW Alpina 2dr Roadster (4.8L 8cyl 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $136,900.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Roadster (4.8L 8cyl 5A) which starts at $136,900
What are the different models of BMW Alpina?
Used 2003 BMW Alpina Overview
The Used 2003 BMW Alpina is offered in the following submodels: Alpina Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Roadster (4.8L 8cyl 5A).
What do people think of the 2003 BMW Alpina?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2003 BMW Alpina and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2003 Alpina 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2003 Alpina.
