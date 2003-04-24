Used 2003 BMW Alpina for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW Alpina searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the BMW Alpina
Read recent reviews for the BMW Alpina
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.910 Reviews
Report abuse
BMWfan,04/24/2003
I sold my carrera for this little beauty, and it handles liek a dream! I thought my Porsche was agile and fast, was i wrong. I was considering a Z8, but i just needed that extra razor edge, this got me it.
Related BMW Alpina info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Subaru Tribeca 2014
- Used INFINITI QX70 2013
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2017
- Used Toyota Prius v 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta GLI 2012
- Used Saab 9-3 Griffin 2011
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition 2012
- Used Chrysler Pacifica 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz CL-Class 2014
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche 2012
- Used Nissan NV Passenger 2018
- Used Volkswagen CC 2017
- Used Volvo XC70 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder 2012
- Used Dodge Nitro 2011
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid
- Used Jaguar X-Type
- Used Volvo V90 Cross Country
- Used Volvo S60 Cross Country
- Used Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- Used Scion xD
- Used GMC Safari Cargo
- Used Lexus RX 450hL
- Used Toyota GR Supra
- Used BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- Used Ford Explorer Sport
- Used Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid
Shop used models by city
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Vancouver WA
- Used BMW M3 Dayton OH
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Brooklyn NY
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Dallas TX
- Used BMW Z4 Gilbert AZ
- Used BMW 6 Series Phoenix AZ
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Macon GA
- Used BMW X7 Long Island City NY
- Used BMW X1 Portland OR
- Used BMW 2 Series Silver Spring MD
Shop used model years by city
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 2017 Rockville MD
- Used BMW 4 Series 2015 Worcester MA
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 2016 Allentown PA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019