2003 BMW Alpina Review
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2003 BMW Alpina. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
List Price Estimate
$19,515 - $40,183
Used Alpina for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 BMW Alpina.
Most helpful consumer reviews
BMWfan,04/24/2003
I sold my carrera for this little beauty, and it handles liek a dream! I thought my Porsche was agile and fast, was i wrong. I was considering a Z8, but i just needed that extra razor edge, this got me it.
Gaelstorm,10/21/2007
The Z8 Alpina was purchased by me a month ago, used (of course), with 2,900 original owner miles. It was and is as new, since I have only added a few hundred miles in the month I've owned it. But I already know that it is an extraordinarily fun roadster/GT to drive quickly and that the styling will keep my affection forever. The 4.8 litre Alpina V8 has a wonderful, muffle rumble at idle and sounds like no other car I've owned when pressed. I am fortunate to have other fabulous cars, and would not own this if it was to be my only vehicle. But as a great, personal sport roadster, it is more reliable and less screaming for attention than a Ferrari. Elegant, sexy, reliable and smart.
angelchik,10/05/2003
i love this car!! omg!!
kittie,10/29/2003
I love the 2003 BMW Alpina Compact Convertible. This is my type of car!! I love how little it is. It makes for a fast ride. Thank You Bunches.!!!
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 BMW Alpina features & specs
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
375 hp @ 5800 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the Alpina
Related Used 2003 BMW Alpina info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3