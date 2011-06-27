  1. Home
2003 BMW Alpina Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2003 BMW Alpina. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

porsche killer
BMWfan,04/24/2003
I sold my carrera for this little beauty, and it handles liek a dream! I thought my Porsche was agile and fast, was i wrong. I was considering a Z8, but i just needed that extra razor edge, this got me it.
A Rare Modern BMW Classic
Gaelstorm,10/21/2007
The Z8 Alpina was purchased by me a month ago, used (of course), with 2,900 original owner miles. It was and is as new, since I have only added a few hundred miles in the month I've owned it. But I already know that it is an extraordinarily fun roadster/GT to drive quickly and that the styling will keep my affection forever. The 4.8 litre Alpina V8 has a wonderful, muffle rumble at idle and sounds like no other car I've owned when pressed. I am fortunate to have other fabulous cars, and would not own this if it was to be my only vehicle. But as a great, personal sport roadster, it is more reliable and less screaming for attention than a Ferrari. Elegant, sexy, reliable and smart.
AWESOME!!!
angelchik,10/05/2003
i love this car!! omg!!
I love my new car!!!!!
kittie,10/29/2003
I love the 2003 BMW Alpina Compact Convertible. This is my type of car!! I love how little it is. It makes for a fast ride. Thank You Bunches.!!!
Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
375 hp @ 5800 rpm
Used 2003 BMW Alpina Overview

The Used 2003 BMW Alpina is offered in the following submodels: Alpina Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Roadster (4.8L 8cyl 5A).

