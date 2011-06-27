Used 2011 BMW ActiveHybrid 7 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Wow - What a thrill
I bought this car in June 2012 with almost every option except the active cruise control. it was a type of program car but never been titled. It is really fun to drive and the pickup is unbelievable for a luxury sedan. It is great fun to drive, the safety features including the lane deviation, the night vision, and the full camera suite are awesome and make it easier for me to drive. The controls are easy to understand the the response is really something you have to experience to believe. I traded in an Escalade that I loved but this car really defines the ultimate driving experience. Too bad the new ones onlly have 6 cylinders.
Great car Hybrid battery questionable
Hybrid battery is not supported by BMW poor warranty for Hybrid battery compared to Hybrid Batteries from Toyota and Hyundai etc. You would expect a better warranty from BMW as the price of the car is several times greater and a fraction of the time and mileage for the warranty.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
