Used 2011 BMW ActiveHybrid 7 Sedan Consumer Reviews

sandyh2000 , 09/24/2012

I bought this car in June 2012 with almost every option except the active cruise control. it was a type of program car but never been titled. It is really fun to drive and the pickup is unbelievable for a luxury sedan. It is great fun to drive, the safety features including the lane deviation, the night vision, and the full camera suite are awesome and make it easier for me to drive. The controls are easy to understand the the response is really something you have to experience to believe. I traded in an Escalade that I loved but this car really defines the ultimate driving experience. Too bad the new ones onlly have 6 cylinders.