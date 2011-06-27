Used 1997 BMW 8 Series Consumer Reviews
Love and Obsession
I fell in love with the 8-series when it first debuted in 1991, and dreamed of owning one. Purchased my mid-life crisis car in 2000, and I have been in driver heaven ever since. Handling, handling, handling, on rails! Sinks into the road at high speed (tops at around 160, and yes, I got a ticket). Just drove cross-country with it and it was much more fun than flying first class. Averaged 25 mpg for the 3500 mile trip! Now I have to buy an SUV, because this baby will never see snow. Can't say enough about the design and execution. Routine maintenance costs are what you'd expect for a car in this class.
What they should have built originally
This is not your father's 850. A stock machine was given to Steve Dinan and $45,000 later, a twin-turbo super coupe was delivered. Suffice it to say that all of the performance short comings were eliminated as there now lurks a 525hp, 550 lb.torque well mannered V12 waiting to be driven. Less then 50 V12s were altered and of the 8's, most were automatics (not as much fun as the 6 speed but very well behaved). This combination of raw power, slot-car handling, and technology, all brought together in what is perhaps the best looking vehicle that Munich has ever produced, is hard to beat.
do your own work
the BMW 840 is a great car to drive and gets looks everywhere you go. BUT....parts are hard to find and some have to be fabricated . the wiring of the front headlights (all ) needs to be repaired due to cheap wire and brittle plastic .IN a whole as I stated it's a GREAT CAR but labor intensive and you are better off if you can do most of the work yourself .mine is a 1995 and I have put a LOT OF MONEY in mine to keep it running and looking great AND I do most of my own work .thanks GEOF-G .I have to add that since 2017 I no longer have this great car ,because of a woman who stopped short to look at something on the side of thee road . I think of buying another 840 but I don’t know if I have the energy to keep up with it. ( 71 years old ) .
