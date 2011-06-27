Used 1997 BMW 8 Series Consumer Reviews

Love and Obsession crcruznsf , 10/12/2002 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I fell in love with the 8-series when it first debuted in 1991, and dreamed of owning one. Purchased my mid-life crisis car in 2000, and I have been in driver heaven ever since. Handling, handling, handling, on rails! Sinks into the road at high speed (tops at around 160, and yes, I got a ticket). Just drove cross-country with it and it was much more fun than flying first class. Averaged 25 mpg for the 3500 mile trip! Now I have to buy an SUV, because this baby will never see snow. Can't say enough about the design and execution. Routine maintenance costs are what you'd expect for a car in this class. Report Abuse

What they should have built originally KElliott , 04/20/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is not your father's 850. A stock machine was given to Steve Dinan and $45,000 later, a twin-turbo super coupe was delivered. Suffice it to say that all of the performance short comings were eliminated as there now lurks a 525hp, 550 lb.torque well mannered V12 waiting to be driven. Less then 50 V12s were altered and of the 8's, most were automatics (not as much fun as the 6 speed but very well behaved). This combination of raw power, slot-car handling, and technology, all brought together in what is perhaps the best looking vehicle that Munich has ever produced, is hard to beat. Report Abuse