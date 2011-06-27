2019 BMW 7 Series Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
7 Series Sedan
740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$98,939*
Total Cash Price
$80,235
740e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$125,653*
Total Cash Price
$101,898
740i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$125,653*
Total Cash Price
$101,898
750i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$108,833*
Total Cash Price
$88,259
M760i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$102,897*
Total Cash Price
$83,444
750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$139,504*
Total Cash Price
$113,131
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 7 Series Sedan 740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,303
|$1,349
|$1,396
|$1,445
|$1,495
|$6,988
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,760
|$3,651
|$7,411
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,137
|$1,750
|$2,887
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,251
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,435
|Financing
|$4,315
|$3,470
|$2,569
|$1,607
|$581
|$12,542
|Depreciation
|$33,170
|$6,581
|$5,376
|$6,027
|$5,264
|$56,418
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$43,783
|$13,242
|$11,237
|$15,927
|$14,750
|$98,939
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 7 Series Sedan 740e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,655
|$1,713
|$1,773
|$1,835
|$1,899
|$8,875
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$4,775
|$4,637
|$9,412
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,444
|$2,223
|$3,666
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,129
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,362
|Financing
|$5,480
|$4,407
|$3,263
|$2,041
|$738
|$15,928
|Depreciation
|$42,126
|$8,358
|$6,828
|$7,654
|$6,685
|$71,651
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$55,604
|$16,817
|$14,271
|$20,227
|$18,733
|$125,653
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 7 Series Sedan 740i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,655
|$1,713
|$1,773
|$1,835
|$1,899
|$8,875
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$4,775
|$4,637
|$9,412
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,444
|$2,223
|$3,666
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,129
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,362
|Financing
|$5,480
|$4,407
|$3,263
|$2,041
|$738
|$15,928
|Depreciation
|$42,126
|$8,358
|$6,828
|$7,654
|$6,685
|$71,651
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$55,604
|$16,817
|$14,271
|$20,227
|$18,733
|$125,653
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 7 Series Sedan 750i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,433
|$1,484
|$1,536
|$1,590
|$1,645
|$7,687
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$4,136
|$4,016
|$8,152
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,251
|$1,925
|$3,176
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,576
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,779
|Financing
|$4,747
|$3,817
|$2,826
|$1,768
|$639
|$13,796
|Depreciation
|$36,487
|$7,239
|$5,914
|$6,630
|$5,790
|$62,060
|Fuel
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$2,035
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$10,184
|True Cost to Own®
|$48,161
|$14,566
|$12,361
|$17,520
|$16,225
|$108,833
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 7 Series Sedan M760i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,355
|$1,403
|$1,452
|$1,503
|$1,555
|$7,268
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$3,910
|$3,797
|$7,707
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,182
|$1,820
|$3,002
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,381
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,572
|Financing
|$4,488
|$3,609
|$2,672
|$1,671
|$604
|$13,044
|Depreciation
|$34,497
|$6,844
|$5,591
|$6,268
|$5,475
|$58,675
|Fuel
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$1,981
|$2,042
|$9,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$45,534
|$13,772
|$11,686
|$16,564
|$15,340
|$102,897
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 7 Series Sedan 750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,837
|$1,902
|$1,968
|$2,037
|$2,108
|$9,853
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$5,302
|$5,148
|$10,450
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,603
|$2,468
|$4,071
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,584
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,843
|Financing
|$6,084
|$4,893
|$3,622
|$2,266
|$819
|$17,684
|Depreciation
|$46,770
|$9,279
|$7,580
|$8,498
|$7,422
|$79,549
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$61,734
|$18,671
|$15,844
|$22,457
|$20,798
|$139,504
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 7 Series
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 BMW 7 Series in Virginia is:not available
