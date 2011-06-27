Used 2012 BMW 7 Series Consumer Reviews

BMW 750 is the worst car I have ever owned. rachael9 , 10/17/2014 45 of 48 people found this review helpful I have owned various high end vehicles and have always found them to be well constructed and a pleasure to drive. That is, until my BMW 750IL. During the warranty period I had to make numerous visits to service for warning lights etc. and the dealer mechanics could never identify a problem. That is, until the car was just outside the 50K miles warranty. Then the problems started en masse. At 52K, major engine repairs (valve seals) and three of the four electric window controls failed. About 1K miles later had to repair ball joints, leaking oils components, battery, etc. My view, stay away from BMW at ANY cost. They claim superior enginerring but exact opposite in my case. Report Abuse

great car however horrible tires sabrina Greco , 01/29/2017 740Li 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful This is a great car. However we have owned 2 740LI BMWs , we have replaced 7 tires total on these cars. The run flat tires are horrible. We are constantly getting bubbles in the tires. BMW is well aware of this problem anWd offers insurance for the tires however, it isn't about the money for the tires, its about safety!!! A car that costs so much money or any car for that matter should not have a safety issue with tires! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

750ix eaglechair , 08/31/2011 17 of 21 people found this review helpful I have leased 7s for 25 years. This is the very best by miles. The X drive showed its value last terrible winter. I haved drived the car for 10 months and hasn't been in for repairs. No bugs. Past 7s have had a number of technical problems and a return for service. This is an exceptional auto and is fun to drive with comfort and safety . The I drive is much improved compared to past models. it is very well worth the cost. Highly recommended. Report Abuse

love the car stavros , 04/12/2019 750Li xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought mine from a certified dealership bmw. I bought it with 46k drove it a lot this first year, Not alot of real issues thankfully people always saying BMW is a bad car i think it depends on the driver, in the snow as long as you drove it moderately no issues, i had one issue happen when i tried to accelerate on the high way engine malfunction popped up on i drive, took it to dealership i have a warranty and the replaced the ignite engine coil. two months ago every time i reversed it would indicate i had a camera malfuntion but the cameras worked fine it dissapeared and came back just recently will go to dealership have them take a look ive replaced two tires which are very expensive will have to replace the other two very soon. Overall i would say it is a beautiful car. The compliments ive recvied have made me feel good. I always wanted this car and for a guy 6'4 i fit so extremely comfortable in my car. My advice is go to certified dealership and get a warranty just incase. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse