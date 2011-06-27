Used 2002 BMW 7 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

love/hate -- sold it and bought an acura viola128 , 05/06/2012 36 of 36 people found this review helpful I had the 745i for 10 years and at only 80 thousand miles, i finally decided to get rid of it. Fortunately, I sold it for a pretty good price and I was being very honest to the guy who bought it about the problems I had with the car before (they were fixed). I love the driving and I do agree that it's very addictive and this is why it took me so long to sell it. But, after 6 years, it started to need my attention and i have not stop paying money to keep it running in good shape. I had 3 oil leaks, coolant problems, vacuum failed twice, power window, shade, door lock, power button for the seat etc....and, I had the service engine lights on as well. Report Abuse

Had enough! enzo360 , 09/04/2012 22 of 22 people found this review helpful After 7 years of ownership, finally had enough of the continual issues with this car and traded it in (not a BMW). Only drove the car in the summer but that did not prevent many costly repairs once the warranty was over. Major coolant leak leading to engine damage (covered by warranty), cooling fan replaced, passenger window motor, 2 batteries, alternator, 6 CD changer malfunctioned, steering alignment could never be done properly leading to uneven tire wear on expensive Dunlops, bad sunroof windnoise that "could not be fixed", excessive road noise, clunky transmission, check engine light "forever" ON, low battery warning would appear often. Each dealer visit; minimum $1000. Enough!

No BMW Support Peter , 06/10/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful When I purchased this car, it was covered under the extended warranty package. Notwithstanding, the car was in the service bay every two weeks, fixing a sensor, rebooting the computer,checking a warning light. At six years two months and 128,000 KM or post-warranty coverage a new transmission was required; a second transmission tune-up(??) at 133,000 km. The dealerships are at a loss to completely repair some of the noises under the hood: it has become a very expensive guessing game. When there was difficulty starting the car, an alternator and new battery were recommended. An independent garage, they replaced the starter at a third the labor/parts charge. BMW shrugs & smiles and I get poorer!

Most comfortable and powerful Car! OFiroz , 11/23/2010 14 of 17 people found this review helpful I wanted BMW 745i rather than 745il! I was searching for one for a long time till I got this one. Very comfortable luxury sedan with sporty handling and plenty of power! Really a cool car even after 8 years! It's charisma did not fade all these years, paint looks new. I have a flawless grey exterior,but wait... what is the color of the interior? blueish gray! Grayish blue!? What color blind person made this interior? I didn't like the interior color at all, since the car was clean, and left with no other choice I've been forced to buy this BMW! Mechanically it is a good vehicle though. I am still puzzled, which guy with right frame of mind would make such an ugly color for a classy car?