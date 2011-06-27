Used 1996 BMW 7 Series Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|V8
|Combined MPG
|15
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/18 mpg
|15/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|351.4/451.8 mi.
|337.5/495.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|25.1 gal.
|22.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|361 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
|310 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.4 l
|4.4 l
|Horsepower
|322 hp @ 5000 rpm
|282 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.0 ft.
|40.0 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V12
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.7 in.
|37.7 in.
|Front leg room
|41.9 in.
|41.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58.4 in.
|58.4 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.9 in.
|37.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|41.9 in.
|41.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.4 in.
|58.4 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|201.7 in.
|201.7 in.
|Curb weight
|4553 lbs.
|4288 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.0 cu.ft.
|13.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
|Wheel base
|120.9 in.
|120.9 in.
|Width
|73.3 in.
|73.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the 7 Series
Related Used 1996 BMW 7 Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3