  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 7 Series
  4. Used 1996 BMW 7 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 BMW 7 Series Features & Specs

More about the 1996 7 Series
Overview
See 7 Series Inventory
See 7 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV12V8
Combined MPG1518
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.4/451.8 mi.337.5/495.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.1 gal.22.5 gal.
Combined MPG1518
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque361 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm310 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l4.4 l
Horsepower322 hp @ 5000 rpm282 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV12V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.7 in.37.7 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.
Front shoulder room58.4 in.58.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.37.9 in.
Rear leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.58.4 in.
Measurements
Length201.7 in.201.7 in.
Curb weight4553 lbs.4288 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.13.0 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.56.1 in.
Wheel base120.9 in.120.9 in.
Width73.3 in.73.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Sorrento Blue Metallic
  • Mojave Brown Metallic
  • Navarra Violet Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Ascot Green Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Jet Black
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Navarra Violet Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Ascot Green Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Mojave Brown Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Sorrento Blue Metallic
See 7 Series InventorySee 7 Series Inventory

Related Used 1996 BMW 7 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles