Used 1992 BMW 7 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

Driving Machine Frankie A. , 11/14/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have over 120000 miles on this car and will have it til I die. No major problems. Fuel economy lacks, but other than that this car is built to last. Report Abuse

Classic Styling Kyle , 04/26/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The 1992 7 series gives the owner classic styling that still looks good after 14 years. A little heavy on the gas, more than I'd like. The 6 cyl. auto seems reliable. Very solid, well put together car. Seems like it would protect you in a collision. Nimble, for such a large vehicle. Some people complain about the high price of repairs, but have they checked the price of repairs on any vehicle these days? Still, there are several things you can DIY to save a little money. Report Abuse

Best value on the used market pdxg , 10/03/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I've owned the 750 for over 5 years. It's been an exceptional car. The v-12 power and handling is awsome. Around town I get 16mpg 23 highway. This is great highway car. Fully loaded it climbs hills and passes with no effort. I've had minor repairs such as brakes, radiator; belts. If you do your own repairs there is a lot of informaiton on the web and an extensive manual by Bentley. Report Abuse

Wonderful Auto Bill , 10/13/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This automobile is a real gem. 16 years old and 257,000 miles on the odometer and it still runs strong and smooth as silk. I too have the original exhaust system. The style of this automobile seems timeless. Frankly I could care less that this automobile does not have a cup holder. As with any well made German automobile, good maintenance is essential unless you wish to pay very dearly for parts. I expect to drive this automobile for another ten years. Report Abuse