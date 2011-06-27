Used 1992 BMW 7 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews
Driving Machine
I have over 120000 miles on this car and will have it til I die. No major problems. Fuel economy lacks, but other than that this car is built to last.
Classic Styling
The 1992 7 series gives the owner classic styling that still looks good after 14 years. A little heavy on the gas, more than I'd like. The 6 cyl. auto seems reliable. Very solid, well put together car. Seems like it would protect you in a collision. Nimble, for such a large vehicle. Some people complain about the high price of repairs, but have they checked the price of repairs on any vehicle these days? Still, there are several things you can DIY to save a little money.
Best value on the used market
I've owned the 750 for over 5 years. It's been an exceptional car. The v-12 power and handling is awsome. Around town I get 16mpg 23 highway. This is great highway car. Fully loaded it climbs hills and passes with no effort. I've had minor repairs such as brakes, radiator; belts. If you do your own repairs there is a lot of informaiton on the web and an extensive manual by Bentley.
Wonderful Auto
This automobile is a real gem. 16 years old and 257,000 miles on the odometer and it still runs strong and smooth as silk. I too have the original exhaust system. The style of this automobile seems timeless. Frankly I could care less that this automobile does not have a cup holder. As with any well made German automobile, good maintenance is essential unless you wish to pay very dearly for parts. I expect to drive this automobile for another ten years.
Excellent
The 735 iL is the best car I have owned as judged by quality of car, low cost of maintenance and driving experience. The car now has over 200,000 miles and only major mechanical problem being the replacement of the transmission at a cost of $1,200. The six-cylinder engine is perfection of engine design. Economical on gas and plenty of torque. It is difficult to find fault with the car. An example of quality is the muffler system. My 2000,000 mile car still has the original muffler system.
Sponsored cars related to the 7 Series
Related Used 1992 BMW 7 Series Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner