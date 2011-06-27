Used 1991 BMW 7 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

BMW 735il NCBMW Driver , 05/28/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful A good value in a used luxury car. Keep in mind that this is a high end luxury car and fairly complicated at that. It requires more maintenance than a Japanese car, but the owner will be rewarded with a great car. Plan on spending at least $1000 per year on maintenance. Mileage is not bad for a car of this size. I get around 18 in town and 22 on the highway. Sleek, comfortable and powerful. It is great on the highway or on a twisty road. Cheap to get into, but can be humbling to your wallet to keep it running. Report Abuse

91 for the money KH , 06/11/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Mine now has 210k on it and it feels like it will go for eternity. Had a few normal repairs over the last 4 years that would go with a car that is 16 yrs old. The car is very comfortable and drives smooth. Very happy with this vehicle and would do it again if I could.

Great car psy , 08/20/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Brought it at 105,000 miles, put another 65,000 in 6 years. Had of put about $1000/year into the car but a great, fun and comfort car to drive. Great car to pass on the freeway. Smooth at high speed and taking corners.

Mike's 750IL Mike inNC , 10/12/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Wonderful ride. Handles well for its size and weight. Amazing acceleration and performance. 16mpg mixed driving. No inexpensive repairs. Have recently replaced heater core, radiator and ac compressor.