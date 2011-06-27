Used 2010 BMW 6 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

Martin , 04/06/2010

7 of 17 people found this review helpful

This car is straight up powerful  and I have the luxury of living and driving in Germany. Bringing this car to the US will be a sin as one cannot fully appreciate the power and excitement that this car delivers. I dread the day when I have to drive the stagnant highways stateside. I will miss the infamous autobahns and the speeds at which I can drive this great car. Handling is effortless and superb. "I live for the moments that I take my 6er either to work every day or just out for a spin on weekends. My 2010 BMW 650i Coupe is a world class car and true head spinner from the poor slackers that are stuck in their tiny 3 Series and Z4 Coupes.