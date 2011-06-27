Used 2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan
650i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$88,840*
Total Cash Price
$42,004
640i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$69,953*
Total Cash Price
$33,074
650i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$88,840*
Total Cash Price
$42,004
640i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$76,948*
Total Cash Price
$36,381
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 650i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,554
|$1,601
|$1,650
|$1,698
|$1,750
|$8,254
|Maintenance
|$2,668
|$3,515
|$2,377
|$5,587
|$5,000
|$19,148
|Repairs
|$2,125
|$2,269
|$2,447
|$2,637
|$2,838
|$12,316
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,249
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,483
|Financing
|$2,259
|$1,816
|$1,345
|$842
|$304
|$6,566
|Depreciation
|$10,850
|$5,452
|$4,658
|$3,970
|$3,386
|$28,316
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,920
|$16,994
|$14,886
|$17,211
|$15,829
|$88,840
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 640i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,224
|$1,261
|$1,299
|$1,337
|$1,378
|$6,499
|Maintenance
|$2,101
|$2,768
|$1,872
|$4,399
|$3,937
|$15,077
|Repairs
|$1,673
|$1,787
|$1,927
|$2,076
|$2,235
|$9,698
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,771
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,955
|Financing
|$1,779
|$1,430
|$1,059
|$663
|$239
|$5,170
|Depreciation
|$8,543
|$4,293
|$3,668
|$3,126
|$2,666
|$22,296
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,835
|$13,381
|$11,721
|$13,552
|$12,464
|$69,953
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 640i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,346
|$1,387
|$1,429
|$1,471
|$1,516
|$7,149
|Maintenance
|$2,311
|$3,045
|$2,059
|$4,839
|$4,331
|$16,585
|Repairs
|$1,840
|$1,966
|$2,120
|$2,284
|$2,459
|$10,668
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,948
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,151
|Financing
|$1,957
|$1,573
|$1,165
|$729
|$263
|$5,687
|Depreciation
|$9,397
|$4,722
|$4,035
|$3,439
|$2,933
|$24,526
|Fuel
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$2,035
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$10,184
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,719
|$14,719
|$12,893
|$14,907
|$13,710
|$76,948
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe in Virginia is:not available
