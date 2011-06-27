2020 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive Consumer Reviews

ZA , 12/21/2019 M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

Just picked the 2020 M550 version with the improved HP and The idrive 7. Custom spec with almost all options included. As an prior owner of multiple other luxury cars and SUVs, this one is the best combination of speed, luxury and technology at around 85k-95k MSRP point. The car has multiple personalities depending on which driving mode you engage in. Driving in adaptive mode has been my main daily routine but put this car in sports or sports + and it changes into a violent beast !! Great luxurious seats, especially if you choose the luxury seating package. I also opted for the dynamic handling package which likely makes a difference as some reviewers noted heavy handling that I have not quite encountered - likely due to this added option. I find the driving quite nimble for a car this size and honestly wanted a car with a more civilized driving experience with a sporty/fast mode on call as needed. Love the bower Wilkinson audio and the iDrive system with the larger and more informative HUD is a decent upgrade. There are many other tech options I opted for, such as parking assist with display key, driving assistance plus but I am finding little practical use of many of these add ons. Some of the safety options are quite useful but lane assist is one that I can personally do without. Options in general are costly but in this class (E53, S6, etc.) either cheaper or a superior offering. Fuel economy is closer to the lower promised end at 16mpg (less than a week driving) but I have been a bit of sports mode driver at times so may be its my driving style rather than the expected norm. There’s multiple independent reviews out there (YouTube) with folks experience fuel economy in the 20s mpg range which is quite decent for the size of the car / engine output.