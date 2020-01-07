2020 BMW 5 Series Review

Every new BMW launches under the weight of tremendous expectations, and this generation 5 Series was no exception. For decades, the 5 Series has been a standard-bearer for midsize sport luxury sedans. But as cars have gotten bigger, heavier and packed with more technology, there's been pressure to provide more efficiency, more comfort and more performance all at the same time. It's fair to say the BMW 5 Series' talents have been stretched a bit thin by the pressure of meeting so many different demands. But BMW isn't giving up on making the 5 Series a car that can meet the needs of a variety of buyers. For 2020 the company has tweaked both of the 5 Series' bookend models: the eco-minded 530e and the aggressive M550i. The plug-in hybrid 530e gets a slightly larger battery pack that provides up to 21 miles of all-electric range, which is 6 miles more than last year's 530e. Prefer octane to electrons? The M550i gains 67 horsepower and 73 lb-ft of torque, making this 523-hp sedan an even more appealing alternative to the more expensive M5 sport sedan. Of course, the 5 Series faces stiff competition from its Teutonic neighbors. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class offers a more distinctive interior and a similar range of powertrain options, along with the availability of both coupe and wagon body styles. The newly redesigned Audi A6 offers plenty of driving fun along with an impressively tech-savvy array of features. Overall, however, the 2020 BMW 5 Series is worth a serious look if you're considering a midsize luxury car.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 8.1 / 10

The BMW 5 Series lives up to the expectations set by its forebears. There's an engine for nearly every taste, and the car's handling capabilities are fundamentally sound. Factor in the 5 Series' top-shelf tech and safety features and you've got a prime pick for a midsize luxury sedan.

How does it drive? 8.0

If the driving experience is truly important to you, then the 5 Series is a sedan to consider. Most of the models are well-rounded performers. In our testing, the four-cylinder 530i managed to cover 0-60 mph in 6.2 seconds, a good showing for a base engine. We also tested a 540i xDrive and recorded an impressive sprint of just 4.6 seconds.



Our test 530i had ultra-smooth M Sport brakes that stopped the car from 60 mph in just 108 feet, an admirable result for a midsize luxury sedan. The steering is nicely weighted but somewhat numb. Thankfully, the chassis is both balanced and communicative.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

The 5 Series is a supremely comfortable car, especially with the optional multicontour front seats. We are also impressed with the ride quality, which is comfortable and relatively plush yet well damped so as not to feel floaty. And while there's a mild amount of road noise that creeps in, there's no wind noise and the engine is barely audible when cruising.



The only issue we had with the climate system was its capacity to keep us properly chilled. While the dual-temp, dual-fan speed controls offer a lot of variabilities, the fan speed was never quite strong enough to deal with temperature extremes.

How’s the interior? 8.0

The 530i's cabin is an excellent place to spend time. Front passengers have ample room. And thanks to the highly adjustable seat and steering wheel, drivers of just about all sizes should be able to find a comfortable position. Climbing in or out is a breeze thanks to generous door openings with plenty of head clearance. Rear legroom is spacious, and rear headroom is sufficient but not exceptional.



BMW is great at minimizing button count, but that leaves a lot for iDrive to control. The iDrive menus are pretty straightforward and easy to navigate, but it takes time to wrap your head around all the options and customizations available. It can be a little intimidating. We do like the clear views the 5 Series provides. The windows are nicely sized, especially in the rear. The optional surround-view camera system helps a lot too.

How’s the tech? 8.5

BMW is one of the more aggressive manufacturers when it comes to innovative features. Most of them are useful, while some are cool parlor tricks, but we appreciate them all. The stereo provides high-quality sound and responds well to gesture controls. Natural language commands with BMW's voice assistant work as expected, providing control over many vehicle functions.



The 5 Series' driver safety aids work extremely well. The adaptive cruise, for instance, maintains a tight gap behind the car ahead, and the actuating brakes stop hard yet smoothly when needed. The most impressive feature of the 5 Series is its parking cameras that help render an amazing 3D image of the outside of the car.

How’s the storage? 8.0

The 530i has a fairly generous trunk with flexible cargo configurations. The 530i's trunk is larger than most in the segment. The trunk has a wide opening and a low liftover, but it narrows a fair amount toward the back of the rear seats. The folding rear seats are split 40/20/40, which provides some nice flexibility.



BMW has done a decent job with in-cabin storage: water bottle pockets on all the doors, a retractable cover that houses a bin for wireless phone charging up front, and a decent-size glovebox and center armrest space. It's still not a lot of storage, but it's sufficient for a European luxury sedan.

How economical is it? 7.0

The 530i is rated at 28 mpg combined. We achieved 27 mpg on our 115-mile evaluation route, but we usually exceed combined mpg on this route. And our 23.1-mpg overall test average fell below the city rating. Both are disappointing but unsurprising for a modern downsized turbocharged engine such as the four-cylinder in the 530i. Our test of the 540i was more favorable in matching EPA estimates.

Is it a good value? 7.5

The quality of BMW's electronics is top-notch, from the central touchscreen to the driver's gauge cluster. Interior panel fit is also nice, but the materials used for the wood trim and leather can come across as slightly fake. You'll pay for every option you add, but prices are fair for the segment and worth it considering the quality of the upgrades.



BMW's four-year/50,000-mile warranty coverage is on par for a German brand, though some American and Asian brands offer more. But the three-year/36,000-mile free maintenance coverage is uncommon in the luxury segment.

Wildcard 8.5

We're relieved to see BMW focusing on driving dynamics once again, which is what ultimately defines the personality of its cars. But we do wish BMW would take a little more risk on the exterior design. There's very little that differentiates this latest generation from the previous 5 Series.

Which 5 Series does Edmunds recommend?

The 540i is where we think shoppers should start. The six-cylinder engine is smooth and strong and a great match for the big luxury car. There are a few packages or optional add-ons to consider seriously. The Driving Assistance Plus package equips the car with adaptive cruise and other useful driver aids, while the Parking Assistance package adds automated parking assist, parking sensors and a surround-view camera.

2020 BMW 5 Series models

The 2020 BMW 5 Series is available in four trim levels, all with different powertrains. The 530i (248 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque) and the 530e iPerformance plug-in hybrid (248 hp, 310 lb-ft) are powered by variants of BMW's turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine.