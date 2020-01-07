2020 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive
What’s new
- Increased power for M550i model
- 530e hybrid receives a larger, more powerful battery pack
- Minor changes to standard and optional features availability
- Part of the seventh 5 Series generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Wide range of powerful and relatively efficient engines
- A host of innovative features and leading-edge technology
- Interior is quiet and comfortable
- Generous trunk capacity
- Evolutionary styling doesn't stand out in a crowded class
- Some interior materials are a bit below segment standards
2020 BMW 5 Series Review
Every new BMW launches under the weight of tremendous expectations, and this generation 5 Series was no exception.
For decades, the 5 Series has been a standard-bearer for midsize sport luxury sedans. But as cars have gotten bigger, heavier and packed with more technology, there's been pressure to provide more efficiency, more comfort and more performance all at the same time. It's fair to say the BMW 5 Series' talents have been stretched a bit thin by the pressure of meeting so many different demands.
But BMW isn't giving up on making the 5 Series a car that can meet the needs of a variety of buyers. For 2020 the company has tweaked both of the 5 Series' bookend models: the eco-minded 530e and the aggressive M550i. The plug-in hybrid 530e gets a slightly larger battery pack that provides up to 21 miles of all-electric range, which is 6 miles more than last year's 530e. Prefer octane to electrons? The M550i gains 67 horsepower and 73 lb-ft of torque, making this 523-hp sedan an even more appealing alternative to the more expensive M5 sport sedan.
Of course, the 5 Series faces stiff competition from its Teutonic neighbors. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class offers a more distinctive interior and a similar range of powertrain options, along with the availability of both coupe and wagon body styles. The newly redesigned Audi A6 offers plenty of driving fun along with an impressively tech-savvy array of features. Overall, however, the 2020 BMW 5 Series is worth a serious look if you're considering a midsize luxury car.
Our verdict8.1 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
Our test 530i had ultra-smooth M Sport brakes that stopped the car from 60 mph in just 108 feet, an admirable result for a midsize luxury sedan. The steering is nicely weighted but somewhat numb. Thankfully, the chassis is both balanced and communicative.
How comfortable is it?8.0
The only issue we had with the climate system was its capacity to keep us properly chilled. While the dual-temp, dual-fan speed controls offer a lot of variabilities, the fan speed was never quite strong enough to deal with temperature extremes.
How’s the interior?8.0
BMW is great at minimizing button count, but that leaves a lot for iDrive to control. The iDrive menus are pretty straightforward and easy to navigate, but it takes time to wrap your head around all the options and customizations available. It can be a little intimidating. We do like the clear views the 5 Series provides. The windows are nicely sized, especially in the rear. The optional surround-view camera system helps a lot too.
How’s the tech?8.5
The 5 Series' driver safety aids work extremely well. The adaptive cruise, for instance, maintains a tight gap behind the car ahead, and the actuating brakes stop hard yet smoothly when needed. The most impressive feature of the 5 Series is its parking cameras that help render an amazing 3D image of the outside of the car.
How’s the storage?8.0
BMW has done a decent job with in-cabin storage: water bottle pockets on all the doors, a retractable cover that houses a bin for wireless phone charging up front, and a decent-size glovebox and center armrest space. It's still not a lot of storage, but it's sufficient for a European luxury sedan.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?7.5
BMW's four-year/50,000-mile warranty coverage is on par for a German brand, though some American and Asian brands offer more. But the three-year/36,000-mile free maintenance coverage is uncommon in the luxury segment.
Wildcard8.5
Which 5 Series does Edmunds recommend?
2020 BMW 5 Series models
The 2020 BMW 5 Series is available in four trim levels, all with different powertrains. The 530i (248 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque) and the 530e iPerformance plug-in hybrid (248 hp, 310 lb-ft) are powered by variants of BMW's turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine.
The 540i gets a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six (335 hp, 331 lb-ft). At the top of the range is the M550i with its turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 (523 hp, 553 lb-ft). BMW's all-wheel drive, called xDrive, is an option on the 530i, the 530e and the 540i. It's standard on the M550i. An eight-speed automatic is standard across the board.
The sportier M5 is reviewed separately.
The base 530i and the 530e come pretty nicely equipped from the start with features such as LED adaptive headlights, power-folding and heated mirrors, and a sunroof. You also get the iDrive interface with a 10.2-inch touchscreen display, a navigation system and phone integration. Standard advanced safety features include forward collision warning and mitigation, lane departure warning, and a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert.
The 540i is equipped very similarly to the previous two trims but has standard leather upholstery.
It's a significant price jump to the performance-focused M550i xDrive, which includes everything above plus performance upgrades to the wheels and tires, brakes, suspension and differential, along with upgraded front seats and an M Sport steering wheel.
From there, assorted packages and stand-alone options make up the rest of your choices. Be on the lookout for the Convenience, Premium and Executive packages to get some useful feature upgrades. We also recommend the Driving Assistance Plus package to get more advanced safety features. Are you looking for enhanced performance? The Dynamic Handling package includes an adaptive suspension and active roll stabilization.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Just picked the 2020 M550 version with the improved HP and The idrive 7. Custom spec with almost all options included. As an prior owner of multiple other luxury cars and SUVs, this one is the best combination of speed, luxury and technology at around 85k-95k MSRP point. The car has multiple personalities depending on which driving mode you engage in. Driving in adaptive mode has been my main daily routine but put this car in sports or sports + and it changes into a violent beast !! Great luxurious seats, especially if you choose the luxury seating package. I also opted for the dynamic handling package which likely makes a difference as some reviewers noted heavy handling that I have not quite encountered - likely due to this added option. I find the driving quite nimble for a car this size and honestly wanted a car with a more civilized driving experience with a sporty/fast mode on call as needed. Love the bower Wilkinson audio and the iDrive system with the larger and more informative HUD is a decent upgrade. There are many other tech options I opted for, such as parking assist with display key, driving assistance plus but I am finding little practical use of many of these add ons. Some of the safety options are quite useful but lane assist is one that I can personally do without. Options in general are costly but in this class (E53, S6, etc.) either cheaper or a superior offering. Fuel economy is closer to the lower promised end at 16mpg (less than a week driving) but I have been a bit of sports mode driver at times so may be its my driving style rather than the expected norm. There’s multiple independent reviews out there (YouTube) with folks experience fuel economy in the 20s mpg range which is quite decent for the size of the car / engine output.
Wow is really all I need to say after trading in my 2019 M550i for the more powerful 2020 M550i. Having been a Corvette fan since owning many these last 12 years I decided to get into the 2019 M550i and so glad I did.This car even though a sedan weighing almost a 1,000 pounds more handles as well as my 2014 3LT Z51 convertible and can fit up to 5 passengers.Another plus is the fact that has AWD,523 hp and 553 lbs ft torque.The difference in the hp boost along with the torque bump makes this car the envy of the competition most notably the MB E43 AMG,the MB E55 AMG and the Audi A6 and A7. For someone wanting a fun car to drive with muscle this is the car. It's a comfortable car but pins you back in the seat for a lot less money by about $40,000 than its big brother the M5.Try it because you'll not only like it but rather love it. Jeff, Fishkill, N.Y.
Features & Specs
|M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD
4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$76,650
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|523 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 5 Series safety features:
- Night Vision with Pedestrian Detection
- Uses infrared technology to see and alert you of things such as people and animals in the road before they become visible to the naked eye.
- Active Blind-Spot Detection
- Alerts you of vehicles in the adjacent lanes using radar sensors and will indicate if it's safe to change lanes.
- City Collision Mitigation
- Automatically brakes the car at speeds under 38 mph when it detects an imminent collision and the driver has taken no action.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
BMW 5 Series vs. the competition
BMW 5 Series vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
The E-Class might be the current king of midsize luxury sedans. It offers an incredible interior design with top-notch materials and comfort. There's also a blazing V8 AMG trim and available wagon and coupe body styles. That said, in lower trims the BMW does a better job of balancing performance and comfort, delivering a sportier experience without asking for any real sacrifices.
BMW 5 Series vs. Audi A6
The recently redesigned A6 is another German powerhouse, with exceptional driving dynamics and extensive technology features. Those features might also prove an Achilles' heel to some, and the dual touchscreen interface can be more distracting. Still, this premium sedan combines athleticism and luxury every bit as well as the BMW.
BMW 5 Series vs. BMW 3 Series
The 5 Series' little brother, the 3 Series, started off as the ultimate expression of the luxury sport sedan. While the current generation was more recently redesigned than the 5 Series, it doesn't do as well walking the line between comfort and dynamics. In our testing, we thought the new 3 Series sacrificed too much comfort for not enough sportiness. It may be bigger and cost a bit more, but all around we prefer the 5 Series.
