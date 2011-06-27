Used 2018 BMW 5 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

Edward Fasano , 01/30/2019 540i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Like many, I didn't need this vehicle - I wanted it. I owned two Hyundai Genesis sedans before this BMW 540i and was considering a new Genesis G80 Sport instead. I didn't and don't regret a moment of Genesis ownership. I can recommend them highly and without hesitation. Still, I was drawn to the German luxury sedan mystique. I wanted to see what all the fuss was about. So I explored carefully and ended up ordering and writing a check 2018 BMW 540i. At MSRP, my very fully optioned $72,500 BMW was $16,000 more than the Genesis G80 3.3t Sport that I was considering. I knew that there was a steep factor of diminishing returns, but I was willing pay the price to experience what was heavily promoted to be the joy of BMW driving and ownership. The joy of BMW driving has been largely fulfilled. My 540i is, in many (but not all) ways a wonderful car. However, the joy of BMW ownership and my respect for the BMW brand has sunk to a point that I thought unimaginable. I will try to explain. My Genesis ownership made me accustomed to and in some ways, reliant upon several advanced safety and convenience features. Chief among them was Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Blind Spot Warning systems. Thus, I was careful to opt for (and pay $3,400) for the two BMW packages (Driving Assistance and Driving Assistance Plus) that provide these features which, by the way, worked flawlessly and were standard on the Genesis. The BMW Blind Spot Warning system is functional, but differs greatly from that in the Genesis. In addition to the visible warning in the affected outside rear-view mirror, a Genesis delivers an audible warning if the turn signal in the affected direction is activated. The BMW is silent. Asking BMW how the activate the audible warning, I was told that it did not exist because BMW engineers deemed that to be a distraction. It most certainly is (I thought to myself). I wanted that “distraction”. That was the point! Far worse yet however, was/is the Front-Rear Cross Traffic/Pedestrian Alert System. Put plainly, this piece of $3,400 safety technology in my 2018 BMW 540i is of no use. It’s level of vigilance is laughable. Any reliance on a warning of traffic approaching and/or crossing your path when backing out of a parking space virtually assures me of T-boning the crossing vehicle. An approaching pedestrian would likely suffer much more. In other words, my BMW fails to provide a warning of approaching traffic. It can’t even detect traffic that is already behind my car! My BMW dealer and the area’s BMW regional service manager and BMW USA in New Jersey stand behind the statement that my vehicle is “operating as designed”. They all stand firm in this regard while BMW’s own online video demonstration of this feature says otherwise. Because BMW USA and my BMW dealer have deemed my car to be “operating as designed”, They have also tagged it as ineligible for further repairs in this regard. Astonishingly , when confronted with the evidence of their own demonstration video, BMW was comfortable telling me that not all vehicles perform identically and performance can vary depending on the build date and more. Thus, because others report that their BMW 5-series cars do function as expected in this regard and as BMW is comfortable telling me that all cars cannot be expected to perform similarly (or, I suppose, as engineered) BMW expects me to be satisfied with the fact that I lost the BMW FEATURE-TECHOLOGY LOTTERY. A sad state of affairs and an example of corporate arrogance. Be sure to test ALL of the features and technologies in your new BMW BEFORE taking delivery. Afterwards, it may be too late!