Used 2018 BMW 5 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews
BWM Worth the Price for 3 Cars in One
Great luxury car and worth the investment. Sport, Comfort, and Eco Pro modes make this car feel like owning three different cars. Each one engaging in its own right. I'm blown away by this car's ability to effortlessly accelerate and sustain speeds in Sport mode. It continues to pile on the torque while getting north of most legal speed limits. Ride is smooth and handling is superb. Comfort mode gives you the luxury ride and stability you'd expect from a BMW and when not looking to blow past people on the freeway. Eco Pro gives you the tools to best conserve fuel when driving in city and stop and go traffic. Fuel economy is in the low 30's MPG on the freeway - lows 20's MPG in the city. Interior is very comfortable and technology are accommodating and helpful. iDrive system takes some getting used to but offers engaging and cool tech views of your car's performance and diagnostics. USB and Bluetooth Phone integration allow easy access to contacts and music. A pleasure to drive in any setting. An absolute joy on the open road!
BMW's Feature/Technolgy Lottery
Like many, I didn't need this vehicle - I wanted it. I owned two Hyundai Genesis sedans before this BMW 540i and was considering a new Genesis G80 Sport instead. I didn't and don't regret a moment of Genesis ownership. I can recommend them highly and without hesitation. Still, I was drawn to the German luxury sedan mystique. I wanted to see what all the fuss was about. So I explored carefully and ended up ordering and writing a check 2018 BMW 540i. At MSRP, my very fully optioned $72,500 BMW was $16,000 more than the Genesis G80 3.3t Sport that I was considering. I knew that there was a steep factor of diminishing returns, but I was willing pay the price to experience what was heavily promoted to be the joy of BMW driving and ownership. The joy of BMW driving has been largely fulfilled. My 540i is, in many (but not all) ways a wonderful car. However, the joy of BMW ownership and my respect for the BMW brand has sunk to a point that I thought unimaginable. I will try to explain. My Genesis ownership made me accustomed to and in some ways, reliant upon several advanced safety and convenience features. Chief among them was Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Blind Spot Warning systems. Thus, I was careful to opt for (and pay $3,400) for the two BMW packages (Driving Assistance and Driving Assistance Plus) that provide these features which, by the way, worked flawlessly and were standard on the Genesis. The BMW Blind Spot Warning system is functional, but differs greatly from that in the Genesis. In addition to the visible warning in the affected outside rear-view mirror, a Genesis delivers an audible warning if the turn signal in the affected direction is activated. The BMW is silent. Asking BMW how the activate the audible warning, I was told that it did not exist because BMW engineers deemed that to be a distraction. It most certainly is (I thought to myself). I wanted that “distraction”. That was the point! Far worse yet however, was/is the Front-Rear Cross Traffic/Pedestrian Alert System. Put plainly, this piece of $3,400 safety technology in my 2018 BMW 540i is of no use. It’s level of vigilance is laughable. Any reliance on a warning of traffic approaching and/or crossing your path when backing out of a parking space virtually assures me of T-boning the crossing vehicle. An approaching pedestrian would likely suffer much more. In other words, my BMW fails to provide a warning of approaching traffic. It can’t even detect traffic that is already behind my car! My BMW dealer and the area’s BMW regional service manager and BMW USA in New Jersey stand behind the statement that my vehicle is “operating as designed”. They all stand firm in this regard while BMW’s own online video demonstration of this feature says otherwise. Because BMW USA and my BMW dealer have deemed my car to be “operating as designed”, They have also tagged it as ineligible for further repairs in this regard. Astonishingly , when confronted with the evidence of their own demonstration video, BMW was comfortable telling me that not all vehicles perform identically and performance can vary depending on the build date and more. Thus, because others report that their BMW 5-series cars do function as expected in this regard and as BMW is comfortable telling me that all cars cannot be expected to perform similarly (or, I suppose, as engineered) BMW expects me to be satisfied with the fact that I lost the BMW FEATURE-TECHOLOGY LOTTERY. A sad state of affairs and an example of corporate arrogance. Be sure to test ALL of the features and technologies in your new BMW BEFORE taking delivery. Afterwards, it may be too late!
The best car I've ever owned!
I wasn't a "BMW guy" before I bought this car. My wife has an M4 and we owned a Z4, and they're both great cars, but I never had a desire to own a BMW as a daily driver - and certainly not one that is the base model of the series with a 4 cyl engine. But after years of owning performance cars, the maintenance, insurance and gas bills (not to mention the nagging guilt of my carbon footprint), I was looking for something a little more practical that wasn't boring. I found it. I drove models with the larger engines, but the 530i X-Drive had plenty of pep and I couldn't justify spending the extra money for hp and torque that years of experience told me I'd hardly ever use. The cabin is spacious, laid out well, and QUIET! I've averaged nearly 30mpg combined and recently got right at 40mpg in Economy mode with the cruise set at 75 on a trip from St. Louis to Chicago. Braking is smooth and powerful. Handling is firm and confident, but always provides a comfortable ride. The car is truly a joy to drive. My only complaint - and it's a small one - is the base entertainment system. Cars in this segment shouldn't require an upgrade to have a good stereo and things like Apple Car Play, but again, I couldn't justify what BMW wants to charge you for the Harmon Kardon or Bang and Olufsen systems.
Comfort and Performance Excel
The 530i Sedan has a very comfortable ride. We make long 500+ mile trips and the ride is amazing. With the standard 4 cylinder engine, the gas mileage is 33+ on trips. This is exceptional for a sedan. Traded in our 2011 528i, which we had super reliability, for the 2018 530i and are not disappointed again. We feel the front seats are comfortable for us. The controls take some time to get used to but having the 2011 528i made it less of a problem.
Much better than previous models
The size of this model is much roomier than previous. Car is very smooth to drive and ride comfort is excellent. Car is very close to perfect if you are looking for a high quality 4 door sedan with great gas mileage.
