Used 2018 BMW 5 Series Diesel Consumer Reviews

Moon Beam
Another great beamer. Loads of torque where you need it. Great fuel mileage. Comfortable ride when you want to cruise, sport settings when you want what BMW does best. A true Tech Fest too. Love the ACC and night vision features. A safe fast luxury sport sedan. Garage Queens: 2018 540D XDrive M Sport HK, DHP, ACC stop and go, Blind spot, Lane keeping, Semi auto drive, Heads up, Auto LED, Luxury seating, Napa, Night vision, Alpine White Mocha. 2017 X5D XDrive HK, DHP, ACC stop and go, Blind spot, Lane keeping, Heads up, Auto LED, Luxury seating, Space gray, Black Dakota leather, BMW tow package. Retired: 328D XDrive, 535D M Sport, 335i, 325is, 325, M3.
A luxury diesel
I traded in my 2017 530i for a 2019 540D once it became available. Both cars have the same features (I upgrade to all available offerings) and both are really comfortable and easy to drive. The 540D, however, is much peppier and it gets much better gas mileage. I drive mostly on the highway (between LA and San Diego) and get typically 700 miles per 17.4-gallon tank. Further, the torque of the diesel, which is about 80% greater than the 530i, allows a much smoother ride as there is much less downshifting for passing or hills. So I get the peppiness of the 540i with gas mileage much greater than either the 530i and 540i and even greater than the 530e. About my only issue with the car is that I would prefer more comfort (especially leg room) in the back seat although it is certainly adequate. My wife has a 2017 Lexus ES350 and the back seat in that car has much more leg room than the BMW 5 series although its performance doesn't compare with BMW. With caveat on the back seat, I would recommend this car as an optimum vehicle for lots of driving.
