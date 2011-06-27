Used 2015 BMW 5 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

2015 bmw 535i m sport space grey bfeller1 , 09/12/2014 35 of 35 people found this review helpful Picked up a new 2015 BMW 535i M Sport and it has met all and exceeded my expectations. I pulled into a parking garage today to hear the attendant comment "that's one sweet ride", enough said! The m sport suspension puts the BMW back into this 535 and the 300hp engine does not get any sweeter (unless you're ready for the uncompromising m5 and the extra costs as well) the exterior with the m sport lines, 19 inch wheels and blacked out grille accentuate this sedan perfectly and the high tech interior is right on the money, multi contour seats just don't get any better and the heads up driver display is cutting edge.I have owned a mercedes e55 audi s4 and m3 and this vehicle tops the list Report Abuse

Shock and Awe! Lyle , 09/26/2016 535i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Bought the car one year ago. Was shocked at what I paid for it, but awed by how wonderful the car is. We had test driven an A6 and a GS350. both the Audi and Lexus had too low a ground clearance to begin with (we need to go on private gravel road and put a crown on the road. I didn't need a high priced road grader to take it back off) We found the GS350 with AWD drove like you would expect a truck to feel. We were not impressed by the Audi dealers around us (within 60 mi) There is more road noise in the 535i than we had with the Buick Lacrosse we owned, probably because of the run flat tires. I would rather have radials and a spare. BMW really needs to add remote start to its vehicles! Otherwise, I think the car is fantastic. Would do it again but without the run flat tires. update with 22500 miles on the car. The day BMW announced that remote start was available for this car I was all over it. Had it installed at the dealer. they did great for the first one they ever installed. The engineers at BMW need a reality check. If the parking brake isn't set or the wiper fluid is low it will not remote start. So, one day when it is well below freezing I want to be in Germany to hose down their cars (like freezing rain in the US). Lets see how many of them remembered to set the parking brake and keep all the fluids topped up. I still don't like the run flat tires. Still think it was the best choice from among the luxury sedans for my purpose. Runs great, no problems. UPDATE: after about 3 years, I still hate the run flat tires and have had more problems with them. Otherwise the car still performs great and remains in my opinion the best of the luxury sedans. Just get radials and a spare. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best of both worlds Jerry , 10/17/2015 535i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful The 535i xdrive gives you great performance/comfort and awd capability. I purchased it in December 2014 and had no problem getting through one of the worst winters in the Northeast with the standard all season tires. I have had several suv's and can honestly say I don't miss them. I've put 24,500 on it with no problems. I've been to the dealer twice for oil changes and cabin filter which were included in the free maintenance program ( 4yr/50k miles ). I now have 73,000 miles on the car. The front rotors and pads were replaced at 49,000 miles under warranty or the maintenance program. I'm not sure but it didn't cost me anything. I just did the rear rotors and pads at 72,000 miles. My indie mechanic told me I could get another 6-8k miles out of them. I put on a new set of non-runflat Michelin A/3+ tires with 4 wheel alignment and did the plugs, brake flush , air filter, and oil change. The car rides better than ever especially with the non-run flats. I have had zero problems and the car is tight as a drum. No rattles no squeaks. The car is good in the snow but much better with the blizzak winter tires. I bought a set with after market rims from tire rack. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love this car! Jamie , 09/10/2015 535i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This is my first BMW, though in the past I have owned an Audi and two Mercedes Benzes along with a host of lesser cars. I've had the car for five months and to be honest I can't see ever buying any other make of car ever again. The dealership experience was among the best I've ever had and their follow-up has been on point - helpful but not overbearing. The car handles beautifully and delivers all the driving experience anyone could want. Build quality appears excellent (no problems) and the materials used are first-rate. I have only one issue, which is that the infotainment system is overly complicated. You learn it eventually, but there's a lot of redundancy and more than a few answers to questions that, as far as I know, no one is asking. Still, I consider this car an unbeatable value, and can honestly say that in this class there's nothing else on the road I'd rather be driving. One year later, I'm still in love with my BMW. Nothing has changed to alter the opinions expressed above, with the sole exception that the beige leather upholstery is harder to keep clean than I'd anticipated. There have been no quality or reliability issues. Driving it remains a joy. Two years later, everything is still great. The car has been completely trouble-free, and it's just as much fun to drive as it was when it was new. The upholstery does get dirty, but I've found a good detailing shop that makes it look like new. Heading into its third year, I've had to replace the electronic relay that operates the automatic trunk opener (under warranty), but that's all. A well-built, high quality car that, especially in Sport mode, remains a blast to drive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse