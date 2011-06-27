Used 2012 BMW 5 Series Consumer Reviews

Ultimate Driving Machine, Not Ultimate Warranty tkg12 , 05/16/2015 535i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful My recent dealer experience was good as always. The background experience with BMW Corporate was unacceptable. My 2012 5 Series with EDC emits a crunching, groaning metal-on-metal sound that the dealer did a good job of diagnosing, but BMW would not authorize warranty repair for the reason that it is "characteristic." Exploding airbags that spray shrapnel, deadly ignition system failures, and self-accelerating cars are "characteristic" of other brands, so this does not give me comfort. It seems the ultimate driving machine is not backed up by the ultimate warranty. Since the defect is characteristic, I will find a class-action lawyer, who have their own unfortunate characteristics. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

5 Major Failures in 50K miles Darrel Moening , 10/06/2015 528i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 55 of 58 people found this review helpful I'm the first and current owner of a 5 series BMW. The car has had the following failures - power train, tie rods, turbo charger, engine tune-up, oil filter housing, and coolant system. We've had the car towed twice and have had the car in the dealership a half dozen times for repairs. We've escalated to BMW USA but they have refused to provide any additional assistance. Save yourself the trouble... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I got a bad deal on my 2012 550i xDrive Wael Ibrahim , 08/20/2017 550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Purchased the car from BMW Schomp, Highlands Ranch, Colorado on 8/25/2012 (NEW). In Nov 2012 (1,985 miles), replaced a faulty passenger seat memory chip. In Dec 2013 (8,014 miles), recharged battery due to excessive battery discharge. In Jan 2014 (8,214 miles), replaced battery with 92-amp battery due to repeated battery excessive discharge (which Schomp mechanics kept defending the old battery and the reasons for the excessive discharge). In Sep 2015 (19,381 miles), fixed faulty trunk light, replaced fuel delivery line, VAC pump, injectors. In Nov 2015 (21,549 miles), replaced passenger seat sensor/detector. In Jan 2016 (22,393 miles), replaced old battery with a bigger one (105-amp battery) due to repeated battery excessive discharge. In 2017 switched from Schomp's shop to "BMW of Denver Downtown" shop. In May 2017 (35,546 miles), experienced "Drive Train Malfunction" and replaced failed low pressure sensor. In Aug 2017 (37,096 miles) experienced repeated "Drive Train Malfunction" and replaced failed low pressure fuel pump. Also, experienced repeated "passenger seat sensor/detector" failure which "BMW of Denver Downtown" refused to fix under warranty. I had to pay for all 2017 problems since the car was out of warranty, which costed a lot. Report Abuse

Great car but different from past BMWs johny14 , 06/11/2013 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Got a 2012 528 M Sport, traded in my 2002 540i 200k miles later. The 540 was a 4 door sports car and I loved it. Negatives first - this one is a luxury car that tightens up in sport mode to be a great grand touring vehicle, but its not a sports car. Which is fine with me because it is my daily driver. Positives - WAY more comfortable and quiet, spectacular fuel economy (getting 34mpg hwy and 27.5 average). Love the interior (switches all in the same place as my E39) + large NAV screen. The turbo 4 takes a little getting used to coming from a V8 but it really goes if you push the pedal far enough. Report Abuse