Used 2010 BMW 5 Series Wagon Consumer Reviews
My Last BMW
I am very sad to say, this is the last BMW I will ever own unless they change direction. There has always been at least one BMW in my garage since I bought my first, a brand new 1974 2002tii. This wagon is one of those cars that is a dream to drive and a nightmare to own. The turbocharged engine and the automatic transmission wonderful to drive - a THRILL even. It is capable of eating up huge stretches of road and dropping drivers and and passengers at their destination refreshed and invigorated. The desire recently exhibited by BMW to cram as much computerized silliness into their cars as they can imagine is unnecessary and infuriating.
No Substitute
Needed a wagon for its utility value. Wanted the BMW for its performance and fun value. This vehicle delivers in both departments. I look forward to driving to work and sometimes take the long route home to spend a few more minutes behind the wheel. This car simply kills the SUV on drivability. Too bad most Americans look at wagons as their grandparent's cars.
BMW xi 2010
In 2008 i test drove the GS300, MB Eclass, Buick Lacross, Infiniti, and the Volvo S80 and saved the BMW for last. i loved the vehicle and purchased my first BMW . . . i didn't appreciate the logistical difficulty of operating a vehicle with both a push button start AND a key. i loved the vehicle, the build quality, and the performance. A few weeks ago, i decided to give myself a gift and i bought the 2010 model with the comfort access, sat radio, and active cruise control. i took delivery a few days ago and this vehicle is even better than the 2008 model. the I drive interface is vastly improved and much more intuitive than my 08 model . . . and the voice recognition works much better
535i Sportwagon
This 535i wagon replaced my beloved 2003 BMW 530i. The wagon provides the additional rear seat leg room and cargo space I was seeking but handles much like a BMW sedan. The additional weight of the wagon and xDrive is hardly noticeable with the turbocharged engine. I also prefer the appearance of the rear of the wagon to the 5 series sedan. The interior is finished to a higher standard, the seats are more comfortable and the panoramic sunroof provides a sensation of openness relative to my old 530i. The i-Drive linked to the navigation screen is much more user friendly than in previous versions. The standard audio system with Sirius sounds very good.
Love It
This is simply the best car in the world. It handles like a sport coupe, super quite, and its safe. I can't see why BMW's putting it out of production. It's by far the best car in their lineup and there getting rid of it?
