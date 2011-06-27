Used 2010 BMW 5 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews
oh the problems i've seen
The direct fuel injectors have introduced a new and not insignificant problem to the engine. Coke formation is extensive. Those engine lights that start to light up anytime after say 50K miles are likely due to carbon buildup in the cylinders with the sensors going crazy as a result. Big engine lights , little engine lights, single and multiple cylinders dropping out at highway speeds, LTFT abnormalities, O2 sensor malfunction codes, cylinder misfiring codes, and on, and on. You can spend many an hour chatting with your local mechanic getting to know all about his kids and their little league activities before you get to the necessary therapy: walnut shell cylinder coke blasting! ($800!)
UPDATE since my last review (3/16/13)
I had reached 105,000 miles. Started having issues with performance, then the engine ran extremely rough. Engine would start, but would stall. The issue was traced to the VANOS system - the hydraulic controller for valve timing. There are two VANOS solenoids - they were replaced, car ran fine for about 1,500 miles. The Problem returned, the dealer said it was the VANOS pumps, needed to be replaced. This is a very common problem with this generation of the BMW 6CYL. A costly repair. BMW has been forced to extend the warranty on this generation of 6 CYL engines due to the high VANOS failure rate over 100K miles. I was able to get most of my money reimbursed by BMW, filled out the VANOS repair recovery form - was initially rejected, but after several calls to BMW customer service I was able to the the reimbursement. It's worth the phone calls, it's your money and this is clearly a poor design. For those who would like more information on VANOS, rebuilt VANOS pumps or repair guides - http://www.drvanos.com Purchased used with 37,000 miles. Now have 97,400 miles. Up to this point no issues. Have been averaging 28.5 MPG. Had first issue last week, very high pitched noise and rough idle at stop. Was traced to crankcase vent. Was covered under my extended warranty for $50 deductible. Tires and brakes were new at 37,000. Still OK, will probably replace tires before snow - live in USA Northeast.
UNRELIABLE!!
I bought a 2010 535i xdrive used at 55,000 currently have 113,000 miles on it. I would expect some things to break at this mileage but this is ridiculous. I had to replaced the water pump in March and the starter in September. Then I got a message saying fuel pump on the screen and car would shut down. BMW replaced the electonic fuel pump on the way home I got the exact same message and car shut down. BMW then replaced the mechanical fuel pump and AGAIN car shut off with same warning. BMW then replaced the EKPS Module, now I get an Engine Malfunction-Reduce Power message and I feel like I'm in a semitruck. Can't wait to see what BMW says on Monday.
@6 months
2010 BMW purchased in 8/15 with 80k....love it, love it.....I traded in a 2006 azera bought new, but caught a little deer damage and never quite felt the same....went in to buy a Audi, left with the bimmer.....for a 5 year old car, it was a better driver than my Hyundai was new.....the ride is incredible the handling is fantastic....it original sticker was 57k and I got it for 17k.....I don't know if I lucked up and made a good find, but for 17k I'm very satisfied.....oh and the power is bone chilling for a sedan....
2010 BMW 550i M Sport SAT
I am a BMW fun and currently have 2 E39 Bought this 2010 BMW 550i M Sport SAT a nd sold after 6 months Car had 33k miles and almost all options available. Sold it after 6 month only due to jerky SAP transmission ,- dealer helped a lot with all small "normal" BMW issues AKA steering leaks , software bugs , suspension noises , engine noises , remote key issues , yata, yata , ,same story all time BMW Well this all not a new for me but the last one with SAT which JERKS ALL TIME ON LOW SPEED was a killer Dealer said need to wait 2-3 months for a new patch from ZF and this is on the latest E60 model how nice a ?? Will never buy "auto" transmission BMW , only manual
